"Isko paani pilaane rakho!"- Fans roast KL Rahul for another failure in Ahmedabad

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper KL Rahul's poor run of form at the Narendra Modi Stadium continued as he was dismissed for an uncharacteristic knock of 19 off 20 balls. In an attempt to up the ante, Rahul tried to smash fast bowler Pat Cummins over mid-on, but couldn't time the ball well and was caught by Sunil Narine.

KL Rahul has struggled at this iconic venue even while playing for Team India. In the recently-concluded T20I series between the Men In Blue and England, the 29-year-old scored just 15 runs in four innings and was dropped for the final game.

With the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli doing well at the top of the order so far for their respective IPL teams, KL Rahul's inability to get off to a flyer might add serious question marks over his place in the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Twitter trolls KL Rahul for his poor form in Ahmedabad

Fans trolled KL Rahul for once again failing at the Narendra Modi Stadium. They believe his slow batting puts immense pressure on Mayank Agarwal and the other PBKS batsmen to score quickly. Some also feel the 29-year-old doesn't deserve to be in the Indian team for the showpiece event later this year.

Here's how Twitter reacted to KL Rahul's repeated failures and poor strike-rate:

KL Rahul doesn't play for CSK or I would have posted a couple of tweets to cancel IPL for sure. #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 26, 2021

Ms Dhoni after seeing Kl Rahul innings today:#PBKSvKKR pic.twitter.com/VTIRXSh78A — Ssrfan (@Ssrfan478780364) April 26, 2021

Klrahul ko 12th man rakho, pani pilane k liye — Princegulzarsony (@Princegulzarso1) April 26, 2021

Ye KL Rahul agar T20 World Cup m khela toh India ki haar pakki samjho — 𝐑𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐚𝐫 𝐋𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐛𝐫𝐨𝐤 🥃🚬 (@SRKsZaynn) April 26, 2021

When KL Rahul realises that today's match will be played in Narendra Modi Stadium pic.twitter.com/AoQaH4AZPW — Kisslay Jha🇮🇳 (@TrollerBabua) April 26, 2021

KL Rahul reminds me of what WBBL players say about Ellyse Perry - 'She only troubles you if you bowl rank bad balls'. — Alagappan Vijayakumar (@IndianMourinho) April 26, 2021

KL Rahul should change his name for matches where he has to play in Narendra Modi stadium. — 𝐕i 𝐍a 𝐘a 𝐊™ 🌍 (@Vinayak__45) April 26, 2021

KL failed and Punjab collapsing again , Happening nth time since KL joined Punjab . This team needs KL Rahul's statpadding to even have a remote chances to win the game. — Aivy (@SpiderPant) April 26, 2021

KL Rahul 19 runs at S.R of 95 😂. Waiting for Tripathi in 2nd inns eagerly https://t.co/R568L6NuiQ — sudharshan sridharan (@sudharshansrid1) April 26, 2021

KL Rahul's wicket certainly came at the wrong time for PBKS as the powerplay restrictions ended after the sixth over. Universe Boss Chris Gayle had to walk out to bat with no momentum to the PBKS innings. Young Shivam Mavi got the big Jamaican caught behind quickly and put PBKS in a spot of bother.

At the time of writing, PBKS are struggling to give their innings any sort of impetus. They will be hoping that the likes of Nicholas Pooran and others will be able to get them to a competitive score.