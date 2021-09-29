IPL 2021: "It changed things for me actually" - Hardik Pandya on being hit on the body by Mohammed Shami's fiery delivery 

Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Hardik Pandya roared back to form with a classy unbeaten knock of 40 to steer his side to a six-wicket victory in their crucial fixture against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday.

In a post-match chat with teammate Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pandy explained his thought process while batting. The swashbuckler admitted to struggling against the PBKS bowlers early on in his innings. However, he reckoned things had changed after he coped up a body blow while facing Mohammed Shami.

"To be honest, I will give credit to Shami as well because the ball which I got hit woke me up. I also told Kieron Pollard the same. It changed things for me actually, because I was finding it difficult before that."

Pandya stated he puts emphasis on making the most of his opportunities every time he steps in, irrespective of his form. The right-hander mentioned he does not pay heed to what has happened on the previous ball and is completely focused on the upcoming delivery.

"I try to make sure that every opportunity is a new opportunity. You can be the hero or you can contribute in a way that your team can win. I have always been the kind of cricketer who has seen the ball and played. I forget what has happened on the previous ball and then make sure that I give my 100% when the next ball arrives."

The dynamic batter was under the scanner because of his recent form slump. However, Pandya's match-winning knock against Punjab's formidable bowling attack could do wonders for his confidence.

Nathan Coulter-Nile grasps opportunity in his first game for MI in the UAE leg

Nathan Coulter-Nile was excellent in MI's win against PBKS. The 33-year-old impressed many with his inspiring spell against KL Rahul and co. While Coulter-Nile could not manage to pick up any wickets, he conceded just 19 runs from his quota of four overs. He emerged as the most economical bowler for the defending champions in their game against PBKS.

After the victory, Coulter-Nile pointed out that Adam Milne deserved to be in the playing eleven at the start of the second leg, considering his current form. He opined it is essential to be prepared for chances in order to contribute towards the team.

