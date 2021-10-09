IPL 2021: "It was a collective failure as a group"- Rohit Sharma reacts after MI bow out of tournament

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians (MI) bowed out of IPL 2021 after finishing fifth below Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in terms of net run rate.

The defending champions didn't look at their best throughout the competition which hurt them badly. Mumbai played good cricket in patches but went down in crucial games to bow out at the end of the group stage.

Mumbai Indians @mipaltan #MumbaiIndians #SRHvMI We bow out of #IPL2021 with a win and our heads held high! 💙We gave it our all but the qualification scenario turned out to be out of our reach. 💔 #OneFamily We bow out of #IPL2021 with a win and our heads held high! 💙We gave it our all but the qualification scenario turned out to be out of our reach. 💔#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #SRHvMI https://t.co/iJ4C5NbjLp

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL 2021 stats | IPL Schedule

Speaking after the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Rohit Sharma said:

"We have had on and off season this time around. We have had a fabulous run as a franchise. It was wonderful to be part of this setup, we can be very proud of that. We were getting momentum in Delhi and there was a break, that didn't help the team. It was a collective failure of the group."

Mumbai Indians ended their IPL 2021 campaign with 12 points under their belt from 14 games with a net run rate of +0.116.

"Very happy with the win today" - Rohit Sharma

The Mumbai Indians came all guns blazing against Sunrisers Hyderabad needing to beat their opponents by 171 runs or more to go past KKR's net run rate.

Ishan Kishan ran riot with the bat smacking a 16-ball knock of 50 runs before Suryakumar Yadav demolished SRH's bowling unit. Kishan chipped in with 84 runs from 32 balls while Suryakumar Yadav contributed 82 off 40 to propel Mumbai to 235 runs.

Hyderabad produced a better effort with the bat but mustered only 193, falling short by 42 runs. Rohit Sharma was seemingly happy to end the tournament on a winning note. He said:

"Very happy with the win today, we gave everything, I am sure it was entertaining for the fans as well. We're a little disappointed we didn't go through. He (Ishan Kishan) is a very talented player, just the right position for him to bat is very crucial. Today was a perfect game for him. That is the situation he likes. It was wonderful to see from the other end."

Rohit Sharma also thanked Mumbai Indians fans for their contact support during the odd hours. He concluded by saying:

Also Read

"They have always been supportive, they have always stood by us."

The Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders go through to the playoffs of IPL 2021, which starts on October 10.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar