IPL 2021: "It was good to keep things simple in the end" - Anrich Nortje reacts after outstanding spell against SRH

Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Anrich Nortje made an outstanding start to his IPL 2021 campaign, helping his side restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to 135 runs. DC went on to chase the total with 13 balls to spare in Dubai on Wednesday.

Sharing the new ball with Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje racked up some good pace against a rusty SRH batting unit. Nortje dismissed David Warner in the first over before returning in the middle to get the better of Kedar Jadhav.

He eventually finished with figures of 2/12 from his four overs, which earned him the Player of the Match award. Speaking at the end of the match, Anrich Nortje said:

"Missing out in the first half was disappointing. It was good to have a good start to the tournament for me. Looking at the first game here, it was good to see some grass and then yesterday's big score - didn't know what to expect. It was good to keep things simple in the end."

It was an easy win in the end for Delhi Capitals. After the departure of Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan got his side up and running before Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer changed gears to chase down the target convincingly.

Iyer remained unbeaten on 47 runs while skipper Pant contributed 35 runs to seal the tie in Delhi's favour.

I was really happy that I managed an early wicket: Anrich Nortje on David Warner's wicket

The Proteas fast bowler, who bowled at an express pace, got the better of SRH opener David Warner in the third ball of the match. It was bowled at 147 kph and the additional pace cramped Warner to find the top edge of his bat before Axar Patel completed an easy catch.

When asked about picking up the wickets of big names such as Warner, Anrich Nortje played down this face and said:

"I was really happy that I managed to take that early wicket (of Warner). I don't really focus on who I'm getting out, but I'm happy I contributed to the team's win."

The Delhi Capitals will want their star pacer to keep up the good work as they play the Rajasthan Royals next on September 25 in Abu Dhabi.

