IPL 2021: "It was really hard to digest the fact that I was sitting at home and watching my TV"- DC's Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer is playing his first game in almost six months tonight for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021. The right-handed batter received a place in the playing XI for the game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Speaking to the host broadcaster in a pre-match interview, Iyer mentioned how it was difficult for him to accept the fact that he would have to remain out of action for months after he suffered a shoulder injury back in March.

"It was really hard to digest the fact that I was sitting at home and watching my TV. But you got to accept the fact and move on. So, I knew that I was going through rehab and surgery was must for me.

"So, I didn't crib about it a lot. I just focused on my work ethics. I just wanted to come back stronger and I am in a good space of mind at the moment," Shreyas Iyer said.

While Shreyas Iyer is back in the playing XI, he is not leading the Delhi Capitals tonight. DC's team management have retained Rishabh Pant, who led the team in Phase 1 in Iyer's absence, as their captain for the second phase of IPL 2021 as well.

Since the last one month, I've been doing really great and the spirits have been high: Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer will be keen to score big in the second phase of IPL 2021

In the same interview, Shreyas Iyer revealed how he reached the UAE six days before the rest of the squad and started his practice sessions for IPL matches.

Iyer mentioned that he was in a great mindspace as the Delhi Capitals resume their season.

"I came six days prior to the team over here before the quarantine started and I just felt really positive after my injury and wanted to hit a few balls and see how I am acclamatizing to the weather over here.

"Since the last one month, I've been doing really great and the spirits have been high. I've been in a good mindspace," Shreyas Iyer added.

Delhi Capitals have dominated Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai so far. The Orange Army are 61/4 in 10.1 overs, with both set batters Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson back in the pavilion.

