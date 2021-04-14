IPL 2021: “It’s not always enjoyable” - RCB's AB de Villiers on chasing in the middle overs

In the IPL 2021 season opener against Mumbai Indians, AB de Villiers rolled back the years with a wonderful match-winning knock that helped Royal Challengers Bangalore secure a win over the defending champions.

When asked about how he manages to perform consistently, AB de Villiers took a practical standpoint and highlighted there are days when his plans and execution can go wrong.

“It’s not always very enjoyable. I try and play the situations that I am confronted with, in the best possible way, sounds pretty simple. But the fact of the matter is that when you bat in the middle order, the situation changes every time. It’s a matter of adapting and trying to make most of it…It comes off more often than not,” the Proteas legend told RCB ‘Bold Diaries’.

“But you always know that it’s possible that you are going to fail. Fear of failure always pushes me to focus more on the ball and do basics better. Try and get a start. It is important to start the first 20 balls well,” AB de Villiers said.

"Working to get back to decent form was a lot harder than before" RCB star AB De Villiers

The RCB legend retired from international cricket back in 2018. Despite that, the 37-year-old doesn't seem to be suffering from rustiness. AB de Villiers stressed that working on his fitness and getting back to rhythm is becoming harder with time, but he tries his best to put in the hard yards every single time.

“I must say the work to get back to decent form was a lot harder than before and the last match I played was in the last IPL. It doesn’t mean that I didn’t put in the hard yards and I started about two months ago. I had 2-3 months off, stayed fit in the gym and I started hitting cricket balls. Enough to get me to space, to get me going,” AB de Villiers said.

AB de Villiers believes that Sunrisers Hyderabad have a wonderful bowling attack who always play smart cricket. He signed off by adding that RCB cannot give SRH any chance of coming back into a game because David Warner's side are extremely dangerous in those situations.