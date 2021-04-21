IPL 2021: "It's handy having him in the middle"- David Warner pleased to have Kane Williamson back as SRH beat PBKS

David Warner was grateful to have Kane Williamson back in the setup as the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) registered a nine-wicket win over the Punjab Kings (PBKS) earlier today.

Warner added that Williamson is in the team to play the anchor role and praised the Kiwi batsman for his ability to tackle spin.

Following defeats in the first three games, SRH finally opened their account in the points table with Wednesday's crucial win.

SRH's win coincided with Kane Williamson's inclusion into the playing XI after the Kiwi batsman missed the earlier games due to injury.

"The game plan of having him (Kane Williamson) there is obviously to anchor the game and he rotates strike so well. Against spin, he gets forward and gets back, he just knows his role and game plan. It's handy having him in the middle." David Warner said in the post match presentation ceremony.

SRH produced a clinical chase after faltering in previous games with the bat. Jonny Bairstow starred with an unbeaten knock of 63 off 56 balls.

Earlier, SRH's bowlers set up the game for their batsmen with their disciplined performance. They bowled the Punjab side out for just 120 runs in 19.4 overs.

Abhishek Sharma is exciting: David Warner

Advertisement

Abhishek Sharma in action for India U-19 from 2018

The inclusion of young left-arm spinner Abhishek Sharma turned out to be a masterstroke for the Sunrisers.

Sharma claimed the wickets of Deepak Hooda and Moises Henriques to return with figures of 2-24 in his four overs. Skipper David Warner praised the youngster and said:

"I am really pleased we got across the line. He (Abhishek Sharma) is a young guy coming through and he's exciting. We asked him to work on his bowling a lot more during the series this year and he did that. We have got one more game here. No surprises with this wicket, we got to bowl well."

SRH will now look to carry on the momentum of their first win of the season. David Warner's men next take on the Delhi Capitals on April 25.