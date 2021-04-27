IPL 2021: “It’s our livelihood, helps thousands part of the ecosystem” - Jaydev Unadkat on playing IPL in COVID times

Amid the raging debate over whether IPL 2021 must continue in the wake of the deteriorating COVID-19 crisis in India, Jaydev Unadkat has backed the BCCI’s decision to continue with the tournament.

A few overseas players, as well as India’s Ravichandran Ashwin, have pulled out of IPL 2021, citing various COVID-related reasons. According to Jaydev Unadkat, though, he sees no reason why the tournament should be halted midway.

In an interview with Sports Today, the Rajasthan Royals left-arm seamer opined:

“The IPL is not entertainment. There is no entertainment this year, whatsoever. It’s work for us. It’s our livelihood and also helps thousands who are part of the ecosystem.”

Jaydev Unadkat’s statement comes even as Rajasthan Royals' Andrew Tye and Liam Livingstone and Royal Challengers Bangalore's Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa pulled out of IPL 2021. Delhi Capitals' Ashwin too has 'taken a break' from IPL 2021 to support his family in the fight against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians batsman Chris Lynn has urged Cricket Australia to arrange for a chartered flight to bring its players home after the completion of IPL 2021.

Official Announcment:



Adam Zampa & Kane Richardson are returning to Australia for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of #IPL2021. Royal Challengers Bangalore management respects their decision and offers them complete support.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/NfzIOW5Pwl — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 26, 2021

We can’t be doctors, but we can be helpers: Jaydev Unadkat

Revealing that his family too was infected with COVID-19, Jaydev Unadkat asserted that everyone, including the cricketers, are together in India’s fight against the second wave of the deadly virus. Jaydev Unadkat said in this regard:

Advertisement

“My family was infected, and I did what all of us are doing. Tried getting them medicines and medical help. We are in this together. If we can spread the message using our platform as cricketers, that’s our way to help. We can’t be doctors, but we can be helpers.”

IPL 2021 is being played behind closed doors in a bio-bubble and across limited venues only.

India has been battling a severe second wave of COVID-19 over the past month. As per the health ministry, 3,23,144 new cases and 2,771 new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

I would be taking a break from this years IPL from tomorrow. My family and extended family are putting up a fight against #COVID19 and I want to support them during these tough times. I expect to return to play if things go in the right direction. Thank you @DelhiCapitals 🙏🙏 — Stay home stay safe! Take your vaccine🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) April 25, 2021

On Monday, Australia and Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Pat Cummins donated $50,000 to the 'PM Cares Fund' for the purchase of oxygen supplies in Indian hospitals amidst the mounting COVID-19 crisis in the country.