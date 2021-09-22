IPL 2021: “It has been a tough campaign for SRH so far” – Kane Williamson

Skipper Kane Williamson admitted that the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 campaign has been challenging for his side Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as the team slumped to their seventh defeat this season.

SRH lost to Delhi Capitals (DC) by eight wickets as the latter climbed to top spot in the IPL 2021 points table. With a solitary win from eight matches, SRH remain at the bottom of the table.

Kane Williamson lamented that SRH couldn’t start well with the bat despite winning the toss and were 25-30 runs short. Losing half the side for 74 after 13 overs, they managed 134 courtesy of lower-order resilience.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

“We didn’t start well, didn’t register decent partnerships and didn’t get any momentum. There was some good fighting in the back-end, but we were pretty much 25-30 runs short. We did bowl well, we have defended modest scores in the past, but it wasn’t to be today, which was a bit of a shame,” said Kane Williamson at the post-match presentation ceremony.

'It’s been a tough campaign for us so far, but we need to enjoy our cricket and don’t put ourselves under pressure. At our best, we can beat anybody.”

Kane Williamson also had an off day with the bat, crawling to a 26-ball 18 before holing out at long-off and giving Axar Patel his first wicket. Meanwhile, former SRH captain David Warner, who was sacked midway through the season, was dismissed for a duck.

The CricViz Analyst @cricvizanalyst



Run Rate in this match:



Powerplay - 5.3rpo

Middle - 6.4rpo

Death - 8.8rpo



#IPL2021 #DCvSRH Sunrisers Hyderabad really struggled to get going for much of the innings, but their late acceleration has given them something to bowl at.Run Rate in this match:Powerplay - 5.3rpoMiddle - 6.4rpoDeath - 8.8rpo Sunrisers Hyderabad really struggled to get going for much of the innings, but their late acceleration has given them something to bowl at.



Run Rate in this match:



Powerplay - 5.3rpo

Middle - 6.4rpo

Death - 8.8rpo



#IPL2021 #DCvSRH

Delhi Capitals were outstanding: Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson called the South African duo of Kagiso Radaba and Anrich Nortje two of the best pacers in the game and praised DC for constantly applying pressure on his side.

“They were excellent. They are both (Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje) quality internationals, two of the best fast bowlers going around at the moment, and they put us under pressure.

'They got us into hard positions, perhaps if we hadn’t lost early wickets, we could have done differently, but Delhi were fantastic and played some smart cricket. For us, we need to concentrate on the way we play and try to improve,” Kane Williamson added.

Also Read

With six matches to go, the doors are almost shut on the Hyderabad franchise. Even six wins can’t guarantee them a playoff spot. Kane Williamson’s men will take on the struggling Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the high-scoring venue in Sharjah on Saturday.

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats

#IPL2021 #DCvSRH This is the first time Sunrisers Hyderabad lost 4 consecutive group stage matches in an IPL season. The streak also began with a loss against Delhi Capitals. This is the first time Sunrisers Hyderabad lost 4 consecutive group stage matches in an IPL season. The streak also began with a loss against Delhi Capitals.

#IPL2021 #DCvSRH

Edited by Aditya Singh