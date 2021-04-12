IPL 2021: Jhye Richardson age, height, hometown, IPL salary and T20I stats

Australian pace bowler Jhye Richardson earned a place in the Punjab Kings playing XI for their IPL 2021 season opener versus the Rajasthan Royals. Richardson had been phenomenal for the Perth Scorchers in the last BBL season.

As a result, the right-arm fast bowler received a spot in the Australian squad for the New Zealand tour. Jhye Richardson picked up four wickets in five T20Is against the Black Caps.

Three debutants for the @PunjabKingsIPL.



Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith receive their caps ahead of #PBKS first game of #VIVOIPL 2021.#RRvPBKS pic.twitter.com/5q8Txy0woe — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 12, 2021

The Punjab Kings will expect him to form a good partnership with Mohammed Shami in the team's pace-bowling department. Shami and Richardson could wreak havoc in IPL 2021 if they play to their full potential.

With Jhye Richardson set to bowl for the first time in IPL 2021 later tonight, here are some exciting things you need to know about the Australian speedster.

Jhye Richardson age

Jhye Richardson was born on September 20, 1996. The Australian player is 24 years and 204 days old as of April 12, 2021.

Jhye Richardson height

Jhye Richardson is 5 feet and 8 inches tall, which is approximately equal to 178 centimeters.

Jhye Richardson hometown

Jhye Richardson was born in Murdoch, Western Australia. He plays domestic cricket for Western Australia and the Perth Scorchers in the BBL.

Jhye Richardson IPL salary

The Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Delhi Capitals and the Punjab Kings were involved in an intense bidding war to secure Jhye Richardson's services at the 2021 IPL Auction. His base price was ₹1.5 crores, but courtesy of the bidding war, Richardson will earn a salary of ₹14 crores from the Punjab Kings this year.

Jhye Richardson T20I stats

Jhye Richardson made his T20 international debut against Sri Lanka on February 19th in 2017. The right-arm pacer has represented Australia 14 times in the game's shortest format and has picked up 13 wickets with the national team. Richardson's economy rate in T20Is is 8.52 while his best bowling figures are 2/31.