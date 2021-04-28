IPL 2021: Jos Buttler explains how he tries to help RR's new skipper Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals star Jos Buttler explained how as a senior member of the side, he goes about helping Sanju Samson. Samson is getting his first taste of captaincy in this season's IPL and Buttler said he is trying to pass on as much experience to the Indian-wicketkeeper batsman as possible.

Jos Buttler has been the vice-captain of England's white-ball team for a while. The Englishman highlighted how important it is for him and other overseas senior pros like David Miller and Chris Morris to help out Sanju Samson in the middle.

"I think seeing my role at the moment is to try and pass on experience. Try and lead from the front in the way I train, in the way I play, that’s really important. Sanju is in his first year of captaincy. So I have done a lot of vice-captaincy work with the England team, so I am trying to help him along the way when he wants something, or if I see anything. Try and suggest things. We have lots of really exciting young Indian players," Buttler said in a chat with Sports Today.

Adding further, the 30-year-old said:

"I think it’s really important for myself and the likes of David Miller and Chris Morris as overseas players, we have a lot of experience, to try and assist those guys (young players) and try to help them learn, try and pass on skills that we have learnt."

Rajasthan Royals are currently placed in seventh spot in the IPL points table 2021, winning two out of five games.

The Royals have also been hit by injuries and players leaving the team due to bubble fatigue. The 2008 title winners are missing key players like Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Andrew Tye and Liam Livingstone.

Jos Buttler's struggles in IPL 2021

With quite a few overseas players missing in action, there is more pressure on someone like Jos Buttler to deliver with the bat. However, the wicketkeeper-batsman is yet to set the stage on fire in the ongoing IPL with his batting exploits.

Arguably regarded as one of the best white-ball batters in modern-day cricket, Buttler has so far managed 89 runs in 5 games at an average of just over 17. His best of 49 came in a losing cause against CSK.

There is no doubt that for Rajasthan to make the playoffs, Jos Buttler needs to fire on all cylinders. Team management will hope the English star comes roaring back into form when RR face the Mumbai Indians on Thursday, April 28.

