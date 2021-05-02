IPL 2021: "It's been a frustrating start to the season for us" - RR' Jos Buttler

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opening batsman Jos Buttler admitted his team's start to IPL 2021 has been a frustrating one. In six games so far, the RR have managed to get past the winning line on just two occasions.

On the eve of Sunday's game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Jos Buttler reviewed the team's performance until this stage. The Englishman believes the Rajasthan-based outfit hasn't managed to deliver consistently and collectively across all the departments of the game.

"It's been a frustrating start to the season for us. We haven't had the results we would have liked. I think we've played well in phases but haven't been able to put games to bed with bat, ball, or in the field," RR's Jos Buttler said.

Jos Buttler added that RR must get their act together to stand a chance of making it to the play-offs. Even at this stage, he believes the team have an opportunity to make it to the top four.

"We've let ourselves down in certain situations and given the points table, we need to get it right as soon as possible to make sure that we're still challenging to make the playoffs. Every game is a new opportunity for someone to stand up and put in a great performance and we know in T20 cricket, anything can happen and things tend to turn around very quickly," said Jos Buttler.

"We know we need to put in consistent performances if we want to have a shot at the playoffs. We need to work hard, it's a tough competition. There are some great teams in here and we need to work hard with our practice and preparations going into the games," the RR opener added.

RR skipper Sanju Samson has been clear with his communications: Jos Buttler

Just before the start of the season, RR appointed Sanju Samson as their new skipper. However, the team's poor start to IPL 2021 has resulted in some fans questioning whether the franchise made the right choice.

Jos Buttler, though, believes that Sanju Samson has been clear with his communications with the players about how he wants them to play.

"Sanju's (Samson) been very consistent in his messaging and how he wants us to play, express ourselves and make sure we enjoy the tournament," said Buttler.

Jos Buttler has scored 130 runs in 6 games so far, at an average of 21.66. While he's been nowhere near his best as yet, he will be eager to deliver for his team against the Sunrisers.