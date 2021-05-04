IPL 2021: Jos Buttler’s special gift for opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal

Rajasthan Royals (RR's) senior batsman Jos Buttler has presented an autographed bat to his young opening partner, Yashasvi Jaiswal.

In an unfortunate development, the BCCI had to postpone IPL 2021 indefinitely on Tuesday after multiple cases of COVID-19 emerged in the bio-bubble in the last couple of days.

On Tuesday night, RR shared a picture of Jos Buttler and Jaiswal with the autographed bat, on their official social media accounts. The image was shared with the caption:

A special gift from a special opening partner.

On the bat, Jos Buttler also shared a message for the young opener, which read:

“Enjoy your talent.”

Jos Buttler smashed his maiden IPL hundred against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on May 2 in Delhi. He hammered 124 off only 64 balls with the aid of 11 fours and eight sixes as RR trounced SRH by 55 runs.

Speaking about his fabulous innings, Jos Buttler said at a post-match virtual conference that although he hadn’t been in great nick recently, he remained positive about turning things around. Jos Buttler said in this regard:

“This is up there (among my best) and certainly my first hundred in T20 cricket. I am delighted with that. I won’t say that I have been at my most fluent of late. I haven’t quite been feeling at ease at the crease, sort of searching for something. But what has been good is keeping a good mindset. Everyday is a new opportunity, and the next game is the one where it may turn around. You just keep doing the good things. Absolutely enjoyed today. It was nice to spend some time in the middle and sort of get back to my best.”

Jos Buttler dances on 'Gangnam Style' with daughter Georgia

On Monday, RR shared a funny clip of Jos Buttler dancing to the famous 'Gangnam Style' track with his daughter Georgia and RR fielding coach Dishant Yagnik.

RR shared the video with the caption:

“Papa Gangnam Style.”

Jos Buttler’s two-year-old daughter, Georgia, is quite a hit on social media. A few months back, a cute video of her interrupting Buttler during a live interview went viral on social media.

Before the tournament came to an indefinite halt on Tuesday, Jos Buttler scored 254 runs in seven IPL 2021 games for RR at a strike rate of 153.01.