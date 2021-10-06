IPL 2021: "Just hope they do not have a good day" - Bhuvneshwar Kumar on bowling plans to Kohli, De Villiers & Maxwell

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is hoping that Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) star-studded batting line-up does not fire when the two teams lock horns in the Indian Premier League (IPL) later on Wednesday.

RCB have already qualified for the playoffs, while SRH were knocked out of contention a while back.

Speaking ahead of the game, Bhuvneshwar stated that SRH have plans in place for the likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell. At the same time, he pointed out that the franchise need some luck to go their way as well.

“We just hope that they do not have a good day," Bhuvneshwar said in an interview uploaded on IPLT20.com. "You of course plan a few things for them but you also need some fortune to go your way. So that’s what I am hoping for.”

One of the standout aspects of Bhuvneshwar’s bowling has been his beautiful seam position. When asked if that technique came naturally to him, the 31-year-old replied in the affirmative.

“Yes, it does come naturally to me. I have been fortunate enough to have seniors and coaches who taught me few basics of swing bowling," he said. "Like I said, it was natural to me, so it was a bit easier for me to learn those aspects of the game. But of course, you always need mentor to teach you a few things.”

“Important to keep coming up with new things” - Bhuvneshwar Kumar on challenges bowlers face in T20s

The match against RCB will be Bhuvneshwar’s 100th for Hyderabad. The Indian pacer said it "feels good" to have the backing of the franchise for so many years.

“Feels good. When you play for so long for any franchise, it shows that they trusted you and backed you," he said. "So, of course, it is a good feeling for me.”

The 31-year-old also admitted that for a bowler in T20 cricket, it is of utmost importance to keep adding to their skillset.

“It is very challenging. After sometime, batsmen get used to your specific variations and they plan for you in that manner. It is always important to keep coming up with new things and also keep polishing the things you have. Yes, it gets a bit challenging after one or two seasons,” he elaborated.

Bhuvneshwar has claimed five wickets in 10 matches for SRH in IPL 2021 at an economy rate of 8.15.

