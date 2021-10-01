IPL 2021: "Just not talking stuff in the dressing room is going to help"- Mayank Agarwal explains what PBKS need to do to win matches

Punjab Kings batter Mayank Agarwal has opined that executing their plans in the middle is the only way the Mohali-based franchise can win matches in IPL 2021.

So far in the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League, the Punjab Kings have registered only four wins in 11 matches. They need to win their remaining matches to keep themselves alive in the competition.

PBKS will face the Kolkata Knight Riders tonight in Dubai. Speaking to the host broadcaster ahead of the game against KKR, Mayank Agarwal reflected on how his team can win the upcoming fixtures.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

"The situation where we are in, we just need to fight and we have to fight hard. Just not talking stuff in the dressing room is going to help. You got to go out in the middle and execute, find ways to win. That's what I think we need to do," said Mayank Agarwal.

Mayank Agarwal believes the exceptional performances of bowlers was one of the main reasons behind Punjab Kings' success this year. Heaping praise on the bowlers, he added:

"I think a lot of credit should go to the bowlers. The way they've stood up and performed for us. They have really worked hard and it is paying off. Credit to them for the amount they are putting in, the courage they show and the way they are executing their skills."

We respect Chris Gayle's decision to take some time off: Mayank Agarwal

Chris Gayle has left the IPL 2021 bio-bubble (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com).

Mayank Agarwal was also asked about Chris Gayle's decision to leave the bio-bubble before PBKS' match against KKR. The Universe Boss has decided to take some time off ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

"We all know Chris Gayle is a big player, a big presence, but we respect the decision that he has taken. He needs some time off, and we respect the decision. We back it 100%," said Mayank Agarwal.

Also Read

The Punjab Kings have brought Fabian Allen back into the team to replace Chris Gayle. It will be interesting to see how PBKS performs against KKR tonight.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far