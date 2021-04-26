IPL 2021: “Kane Williamson is a champion player” – DC's Shikhar Dhawan

Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Shikhar Dhawan hailed Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) Kane Williamson as a “champion player” after the latter’s gritty half-century on Sunday.

Chasing 160 for a win, Williamson’s 51-ball 66 not out helped SRH tie against DC on a challenging surface. However, DC won the low-scoring Super Over affair to climb to second spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 points table.

Shikhar Dhawan attended the post-match presentation ceremony in place of DC’s captain Rishabh Pant and spoke on the difficulty of batting on the Chennai surface, also praising the New Zealand skipper’s mastery.

“It was very tough to bat, especially after the powerplay, turning and holding. Kane Williamson played a good knock, he’s a champion player, and he always shows his class. It’s good to win the game in the end,” said Shikhar Dhawan.

Kane Williamson missed the first three matches for SRH but returned to make an immediate impact. With 82 runs from two matches on tough surfaces at Chennai, he is yet to be dismissed in the tournament.

The match shouldn’t have gone to the Super Over: Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan believes the match shouldn’t have gone to the Super Over stage as his side dominated most of the proceedings. They had SRH reeling at 117 for six in the 17th over. SRH required 28 off the final two overs and managed to score 27 to get a tie.

“It was a thrilling game and shouldn’t have gone to the Super Over. We should have won it easily, but we made few mistakes, but that’s part of the journey. I feel that the two boundaries which Avesh Khan got hit (in the penultimate over), we should have contained them. But it’s part of the game. We were dominating the game the whole time, shouldn’t have let it go that way in the end,” added Shikhar Dhawan, who holds the Orange Cap with 259 runs from five matches.

SRH will now play Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Shikhar Dhawan stated that he hopes that the wicket at Ahmedabad will play better than the one at Chennai.