IPL 2021: “KKR have the edge against DC in Qualifier 2” - Shubman Gill

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) opener Shubman Gill believes his side has the upper hand against league-stage table-toppers Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 Qualifier 2 on Wednesday. The 22-year-old cites KKR's better acclimatisation of the conditions in Sharjah as the reason for the same.

KKR finished fourth in the league stage, ending ahead of defending champions Mumbai Indians, thanks to their superior net run rate. They marched to the Qualifier 2 after a thrilling four-wicket win over over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday.

Analysing KKR's next opponents, DC, Gill opined that the two-time IPL champions would have the edge over Rishabh Pant and co because they have already played three games at the venue.

“They (DC) are a really balanced team, as we see it, and hopefully, we will give another cracker of a game," said Gill. "This was our third match here, and coming again here, we know what to expect from this wicket, and I think right now everyone is adjusted to how the pitch plays and the conditions. We are acclimatised to the conditions here, and I think we would have an edge against the Delhi Capitals,” said Gill.

KKR beat DC in their league match in the UAE earlier in the tournament. Just like in the match against RCB, KKR bowlers didn't let DC batters hit a six. KKR have won all three of their games in Sharjah this season.

Not many gave KKR a chance for playoff qualification: Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill powered KKR to a strong start against RCB with an 18-ball 29 that gave the team a decent foundation for their 139-run chase. KKR eventually romped home with two balls to spare to advance to Qualifier 2.

KKR have remarkably turned around their fortunes in IPL 2021 as if it were a fairy tale. In the Indian leg of the tournament, they managed just two wins from seven matches. But in the UAE, they have had six wins from eight games.

“Big win for us (against RCB). When we were coming into the second leg, not many gave us a chance of qualifying and getting to the playoffs. But obviously, the way everyone has played is tremendous, and hopefully, we will carry on the good form.

Talking about his form with the bat, Shubhman Gill said that it was only a matter of spending time out in the middle before he got going. The right-hander endured a lean first leg in India, but has fared better in eight games in the UAE.

“I didn’t have the best first leg in India, but I knew that I was batting well and (it was) just a matter of spending time in the middle, that was the conversation with the coach that just spend some time in the middle,” said Shubman Gill, who has four 30+ scores in the UAE from eight outings.

The two-time IPL champions will hope to get it across DC in Sharjah on Wednesday to book their place in the final against CSK.

