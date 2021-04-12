IPL 2021: "Bowling at the death is not an easy job" - KKR captain Eoin Morgan heaps praise on Andre Russell

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) started their IPL 2021 campaign on a high as they defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs in Chennai on Sunday, April 12.

As the Knight Riders capped off a decent day with bat and ball, Eoin Morgan seemed a very happy captain while interacting with the media at the post-match press conference.

On being asked about Andre Russell's bowling performance, captain Morgan heaped praise on the KKR all-rounder for a superb spell at the death. He helped KKR cross the line comfortably against SRH.

Speaking in this regard, Morgan said:

"I'm delighted. Andre [Russell] has been a big part of the franchise for a long time now. Obviously, when you are a player of that talent and ability, you can offer so much at any stage, and today he did that. Bowling at the death is not an easy job to do, and he managed to get us over the line."

Dinesh is happy with where he is at the moment: KKR captain Eoin Morgan

When asked about Dinesh Karthik's batting position in upcoming games, Eoin Morgan revealed that the wicket-keeper batsman is happy with his current spot and is in good spirits.

"Dinesh is happy with where he is at the moment. Obviously we're in regular conversation, him being vice-captain and me being captain," Eoin Morgan said

The KKR captain further went on to praise the team's batting lineup, calling it one of the most destructive in the tournament. He also praised Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi for their performances against SRH.

Speaking in this regard, captain Morgan said:

"One of the many strengths we have within our squad is two of the most talented guys in the country opening the batting for us. Tripathi today at No. 3 played beautifully, and the middle order we have is extremely versatile. When Dinesh plays like that or Andre plays the game he can play, you're going to see a very destructive batting unit that has potential to win you matches."

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will now gear up to face the 5-time IPL champions, Mumbai Indians, in Chennai on April 13. While the Knight Riders would like to continue their winning start, Mumbai Indians will have to bounce back after losing the tournament opener to Royal Challengers Bangalore.