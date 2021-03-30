"I have a good feeling about this year" - KKR's Andre Russell ahead of IPL 2021

The Kolkata Knight Riders took to social media to share a video of star Caribbean all-rounder Andre Russell addressing the team's fans ahead of IPL 2021.

Speaking about how it felt to finally be out of quarantine and back at the practice nets, the big man from West Indies said:

"The body feels a bit lazy, but that's what happens when you're in a room for 7 days and you can't really do much. It feels good to be back in some fresh air now in an open stadium."

Andre Russell, who has won the IPL's Most Valuable Player (MVP) award on two occasions, expressed his excitement for the upcoming season. The West Indies star revealed that he has a 'good feeling' about KKR's chances in this year's mega event.

"Can't wait for IPL 2021. I have a good feeling about this year, so take note fans - you know we're going to do something special for you guys. We're going to try our best. Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo Re!" Russell said.

Andre Russell contracted the Coronavirus during West Indies' tour to Sri Lanka last month. Being out of action for over a month would have certainly given the Caribbean all-rounder a much-needed break ahead of IPL 2021.

Andre Russell will remain a key member of the KKR squad despite a disappointing 2020 season

A quiet IPL season in 2020 would, in no way, take away from the fact that Andre Russell has been a real champion for the Kolkata Knight Riders.

In IPL 2019, the lethal batsman displayed an exceptional exhibit of power-hitting - scoring over 500 runs, while striking at close to 200. Russell has been more than helpful with the ball too, and KKR captain Eoin Morgan will surely bank on him to pick wickets for the team under pressure in IPL 2021.

With a strike rate of over 180, Andre Russell has hit 129 maximums in the 74 IPL games he has played. He was the MVP in 2015 as well as the 2019 edition of the tournament.

It will be interesting to see how Andre Russell and KKR perform in IPL 2021. With his ability to turn a game on its head singlehandedly, the West Indies all-rounder will go into the tournament as one of the IPL's most feared batsmen.