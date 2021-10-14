×
IPL 2021: KKR's Dinesh Karthik fined for breaching IPL's Code Of Conduct 

Dinesh Karthik was dismissed for a three-ball duck against DC (PC: IPL)
Gokul Nair
ANALYST
Modified Oct 14, 2021 09:10 AM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vice-captain Dinesh Karthik was fined for breaching the IPL's Code of Conduct during their Qualifier 2 clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC). The wicket-keeper has admitted to the offence and will pay the fine as a result.

The league released a statement which declared Karthik had committed a Level 1 Offence 2.2. The statement read:

"Dinesh Karthik, the Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper-batsman, has been reprimanded for breaching the VIVO Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s Qualifier 2 against Delhi Capitals at Sharjah on Wednesday 13th October, 2021."
"Mr. Karthik admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding."

Dinesh Karthik is known for his calm head and even acted as a peacemaker the last time these two sides met in Sharjah. He played an active role in things not escalating between Ravichandran Ashwin and Eoin Morgan during their argument over an extra run.

On Wednesday (October 13), Karthik was dismissed for a duck with the bat in a chaotic middle-order collapse that swung Qualifier 2 completely in favor of the Delhi Capitals. Rahul Tripathi, however, was able to steer KKR home with a single delivery to spare.

Dinesh Karthik to play his first IPL Final since 2013

KKR's surging comeback in the UAE leg, where they won seven out of their nine matches, has sealed their first finals berth since 2014. Dinesh Karthik, on the other hand, last competed in the finals of the tournament in 2013 with the Mumbai Indians.

After conquering Sharjah, the two-time winners have to travel to Dubai to topple CSK, who qualified for the final after defeating DC in Qualifier 1 of the Playoffs.

The 2021 IPL Final will take place on Friday (October 15) at the Dubai International Stadium.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra
