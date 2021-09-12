IPL 2021: "I am hopeful that the IPL will help everyone" - KKR's Shakib Al Hasan shares his plans for the UAE leg

Bangladesh's veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan believes his participation in the UAE leg of IPL 2021 will also benefit his national side. The southpaw intends to leverage the same experience during the upcoming ICC 2021 T20 World Cup, which is to be held in UAE and Oman.

In a conversation with ESPNcricinfo, the seasoned campaigner recently pointed out how the remaining matches of IPL 2021 will be helpful for the players. Shakib Al Hasan believes spending time in the gulf country and playing matches in the conditions will be an added advantage heading into this year's showpiece event.

The 34-year-old, who is plying his trade for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) this season, opined that he, alongside Bangladesh teammate Mustafizur Rahman, could then share their experience with their national side. He added that the Bangladesh players will also see how players from different countries are gearing up for the ICC event.

"I am hopeful that the IPL will help everyone. We will be spending time in those conditions, play matches too. Mustafiz and I can share the experience with the rest of the team. We will understand the other players' mindset, what they are thinking about the World Cup, and then report it back to our players," said Shakib Al Hasan.

Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman are the only two Bangladesh players to feature in the latest edition of India's flagship T20 competition. While Hasan is part of the Kolkata-based franchise, Mustafizur Rahman has been roped in by the Rajasthan Royals.

How has Shakib Al Hasan fared in IPL 2021 so far?

Shakib Al Hasan in IPL action for KKR

The dynamic all-rounder featured in 3 matches for KKR during the first half of the IPL 2021 season earlier this year. The crafty spinner managed to bag 2 wickets in those outings and had a decent economy rate of 8.10.

He has showcased brilliant form in white-ball matches for Bangladesh this year. Shakib Al Hasan played a huge role as his side clinched their home T20I series against New Zealand earlier this month. He will now be keen to make a significant impact by carrying his good form into the second leg of IPL 2021.

