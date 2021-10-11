IPL 2021: "KKR have an attack that can stifle RCB" – Sunil Gavaskar

Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has praised the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowling attack and stated that their mystery spinners Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy could stifle any opposition.

KKR will play Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Sharjah on Monday (October 11). Both teams are coming off wins in their respective last league matches.

There’s still doubt over Andre Russell’s availability, but KKR have bowled brilliantly, winning five of their seven matches in the UAE and making it to the playoffs.

"There is no news yet about the availability of Andre Russell, but if he is fit, then he will bolster the middle-order for Kolkata. He is just the kind of player who can turn a match with both bat and ball, so Kolkata will be hoping he is fit.

"Lockie Ferguson has been terrific for Kolkata, with his pace rattling the best, and if he bowls as well as he can and with the two mystery spinners Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy, Kolkata have an attack that can stifle the opposition," Sunil Gavaskar wrote in his column for the Times of India.

KKR bowlers (expected to play) in IPL 2021

Varun Chakravarthy: 16 wickets | Ave 22.7 | Econ 6.5

16 wickets | Ave 22.7 | Econ 6.5 Andre Russell: 11 wickets | Ave 17.1 | Econ 9.9

11 wickets | Ave 17.1 | Econ 9.9 Lockie Ferguson: 10 wickets | Ave 11.2 | Econ 6.2

10 wickets | Ave 11.2 | Econ 6.2 Sunil Narine: 10 wickets | Ave 28.7 | Econ 6.5

10 wickets | Ave 28.7 | Econ 6.5 Shivam Mavi: 9 wickets | Ave 15.3 | Econ 6.8

9 wickets | Ave 15.3 | Econ 6.8 Shakib Al Hasan: 4 wickets | Ave 25.5 | Econ 6.8

The slow nature of the Sharjah wicket can definitely help the KKR spinners, but if the strip used is batting friendly, the RCB batters have the edge with smaller boundaries on offer.

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash Rumour has it that even Varun C is nursing an injury. Again…no Offical communication from the franchise. Thought Stoinis was meant to be available yesterday. But he wasn’t. No update on Raina’s knee-niggle too. Interesting times. Opaque is the word that comes to mind #IPL2O21 Rumour has it that even Varun C is nursing an injury. Again…no Offical communication from the franchise. Thought Stoinis was meant to be available yesterday. But he wasn’t. No update on Raina’s knee-niggle too. Interesting times. Opaque is the word that comes to mind #IPL2O21

Sunil Gavaskar lauds RCB's KS Bharat

Sunil Gavaskar was also impressed with KS Bharat and Glenn Maxwell. (Pic Credits: IPLT20.com)

Sunil Gavaskar also heaped praise on RCB stumper KS Bharat for his temperament, range of strokes and stamina.

The 28-year-old Andhra wicketkeeper-batter almost batted through the RCB innings against table-toppers Delhi Capitals, smacking a last-ball six to take his side home. His unbeaten 52-ball 78 won him the Player of the Match award.

Sunil Gavaskar also credited Glenn Maxwell for his strokeplay.

"Bangalore after that terrific last-ball win over table-toppers Delhi will be buoyant for it was a newcomer KS Bharat who kept cool and finished the game with a six.

"It was a brilliantly paced chase and with Maxwell once again taking the lead with some audacious strokeplay, Bharat also began to open out and played some bold shots.

"Don’t forget that he had come in to bat in the first over itself and that too after keeping wickets for 20 overs. To then stay right till the end shows the immense stamina and staying power he has. More importantly, in testing times, he kept his cool, and that also displays sound temperament," wrote Sunil Gavaskar.

The 2021 season is RCB’s seventh playoff qualification in 14 editions, but they have yet to lay their hands on the IPL trophy, finishing runners-up on three occasions.

KKR, too, have qualified for the playoffs seven times but have ended up as champions twice.

CricketMAN2 @man4_cricket "The last three balls, I asked him (Glenn Maxwell) whether to run, and he said no, you go ahead, you can finish it off. That gave me a lot of Confidence." - KS Bharat (In press) "The last three balls, I asked him (Glenn Maxwell) whether to run, and he said no, you go ahead, you can finish it off. That gave me a lot of Confidence." - KS Bharat (In press)

