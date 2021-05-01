IPL 2021: "KL Rahul is one of the guys who you root for"- Graeme Swann

Graeme Swann lauded the efforts of Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper KL Rahul, who scored a brilliant 91* of 57 balls to guide his team to an impressive victory over an in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday. The former England cricketer said he was rooting for Rahul to get to three figures against RCB.

KL Rahul is yet to be dismissed by RCB in their last three meetings, scoring 132*, 61* and 91* against his former team. The right-hander was once again the difference maker with the bat as he weathered the storm during the middle phase to guide PBKS to a competitive score of 179, which turned out to be too much for RCB.

Speaking on Star Sports, former spinner Graeme Swann said Rahul played a captain's knock.

"It was a captain's knock. Because he had to weather the storm when those four wickets fell between overs 11 and 15. That was a nightmare for PBKS because they had started so well.

Adding further, the 42-year-old said:

"When those wickets fell, he had to consolidate in the middle and that cost him his century in the end. But he picked up the pace in the end. He is one of the guys who you root for. I am not a PBKS fan, I was rooting for him to get that century in the end. But he didn't get there. But he was brilliant."

PBKS' surprise weapon Harpreet Brar did the star turn with the ball, dismissing the three big guns - AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell - in his spell of four overs. With this win, PBKS have now moved to the fifth spot in the points table.

KL Rahul talks about his impressive run of form against RCB

KL Rahul

Advertisement

KL Rahul said it was important for him to lead from the front. The wicketkeeper-batsman highlighted that his side usually face RCB in crucial phases of the tournament, and that is why he is determined to do well against them.

"There is nothing in particular against RCB, but all matches against them have been must-win games for us because of when they come in the tournament. It was important for me to lead from the front and that's what I try to do every game. When I have the opportunity to put pressure on bowlers and set targets, I try to do it to the best of my ability. It came off well today." KL Rahul said.

The Punjab Kings will now come up against another in-form team as they lock horns with the Delhi Capitals on Sunday in Ahmedabad.