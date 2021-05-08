IPL 2021: Is PBKS captaincy a bane or boon for KL Rahul?

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) were dealt a bad hand when KL Rahul was diagnosed with acute appendicitis ahead of their game against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on 2 May. Not only did it force them to change their captaincy, but it also deprived them of the lofty knocks their skipper had been playing throughout the season.

It does appear that captaincy brings out the best in KL Rahul as a batsman. When he took over the reins from R Ashwin in IPL 2020 after the latter was traded to the Delhi Capitals, the impact he made was immediate. He earned the Orange Cap even though PBKS failed to make the playoffs. He notched up 670 runs from 14 matches at an average of 55.83 and a strike rate of 129.34.

IPL 2021 was no different. 331 runs from seven matches at an average of 66.20 and a strike rate of 136.21 placed KL Rahul second among the top run-getters this season behind Shikhar Dhawan, who has scored 380 runs. Rahul from the front in a side that has a relatively poor middle-order.

When KL Rahul let his bat do the talking

KL Rahul made his captaincy debut in the IPL last season. There, he scored more runs than what MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma did when they were named captains of their respective franchises - Chennai Super Kings in 2008, Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013 and Mumbai Indians in 2013.

During their inaugural captain stints, Dhoni racked up 414 runs, while Kohli and Rohit made 634 and 538 respectively. Rahul's 670 runs in 2020 highlights his technical fluency and ability to change gears at will.

While that may have worked for Rahul's career, the side's fortunes saw a dip. PBKS last made the top four during their runner-up campaign in 2014, and it didn't get any better after Rahul took over.

How much pressure is too much pressure?

In the end, it's all about winning games and trophies. Punjab haven't won silverware since the inception of the IPL. For all the flamboyance, panache and blunt-force batting he brings to the table, Rahul is still expected to lead his side to the title.

IPL 2020 might have seemed like a rebuild for Punjab since they changed their skipper, taking a leaf out of the Delhi Capitals book who had handed the captaincy over to Shreyas Iyer in 2018. But the move didn't exactly work out for Rahul as he struggled to come to grips with his newly-minted role.

Pressure crept in the team that resulted in a slump for some of Punjab's big names. Barring Mayank Agarwal (424 runs), their big stars Chris Gayle (288 runs) and Glenn Maxwell (108 runs) had woeful outings in the UAE. That automatically meant more pressure for Rahul, who had to toggle between being an aggressor and an anchor.

2021 saw more of the same. Agarwal still managed to score (260 runs), while Gayle (178 runs) and Nicholas Pooran (28 runs) were below par. Consequently, Rahul had to play the sort of innings that would compromise his strike rate but help the team set or chase down competitive totals.

The end result was five losses from eight matches. Another uphill task awaits the Punjab Kings in cementing a play-off position once IPL 2021 resumes.

Wafer-thin bowling attack

Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith's expensive spells added to the pressure for KL Rahul

While Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith cranked up some serious pace, their inexperience in subcontinent conditions saw them leak runs generously. Richardson's economy rate read 10.63 while Meredith went 9.94 per over as they picked up three and four wickets respectively.

Their expensive spells overshadowed Mohammad Shami's and Arshdeep Singh's efforts at the start and the death. Chris Jordan didn't do much in the three games he played, and neither did Fabian Allen. This left the Karnataka batsman with less resources to fall back on.

Solution: An extended run and plenty of resources

KL Rahul, the batsman is a blessing for PBKS

Removing KL Rahul from captaincy after two seasons would be an unfair call when his own performance as a batsman has been top notch. The lack of resources Rahul faced was something even former India pacer Ashish Nehra voiced out during the season.

"PBKS messed up their bowling plans. They played four different bowlers to start with. Such things are mostly done by those sides who lack resources. So, I think, that’s the biggest mistake they committed."

KL Rahul, the batsman, is a blessing for PBKS. KL Rahul, the batsman when he's captain, is even better. The correct approach might thus be in bolstering their resources rather than making premature decisions based on the results of their 2021 campaign.