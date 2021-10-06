"Knowing that AB de Villiers is there behind him, he can play a little bit more conservative" - Brad Hogg on Glenn Maxwell's new-found batting approach 

Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg noted how Glenn Maxwell has been employing a much more reserved and conservative approach to batting in the IPL this season. Hogg has attributed the new approach based on the caliber of batters around him above and below his position in the batting order.

Hogg also pointed out that the all-rounder is now more focused on hitting fours instead of sixes, with statistics proving the same. Maxwell's aversion to leg-spinners in particular has been well documented and exploited, but he has been much more confident playing them in recent times. The Australian all-rounder seems to have stopped focusing solely on clearing the boundary ropes.

While speaking on his YouTube channel, Hogg said:

"Knowing that AB de Villiers is there behind him, he can play a little bit more conservative. Now, if we look over the years the percentage of fours to sixes has quietly dropped so he hits more fours in 2021 compared to the other years."

Hogg added:

"So, he is playing more conservatively rather than trying to play the big shots. What that's doing is setting him up for the back end where he can be a little more aggressive in those final 10 overs but again there he's not trying to hit as many sixes as in previous years."

In this edition of the IPL, Maxwell has struck 36 fours and 19 sixes. In comparison, during his most successful season back in 2014, he amassed 48 fours and 36 sixes.

Maxwell has been given clear direction and virtually, an ultimatum as well: Brad Hogg

Hogg added that RCB coach Simon Katich, who is at the moment absent from the RCB camp but is a huge presence in the franchise, played a pivotal role in Maxwell's resurgence.

Katich played an active role in RCB's acquisition of Maxwell. Hogg reckons Maxwell must have been given clear instructions by the team and even a reminder that it could be his final campaign in the league if he did not perform.

"Coach Simon Katich, when he was on board in that Indian leg, he went up to Glenn Maxwell and he said 'if we select you in the IPL, these are your boundaries, this is what is expected from you.' He has been given clear direction and virtually he has been given the ultimatum. This is your last chance in the IPL, if you don't perform here, well then don't expect to get picked in the auction because your standard has not been there."

Maxwell was brought in for INR 14 crore at the IPL auction and has been one of the brightest spots in RCB's successful season so far.

