IPL 2021: [Watch] Kolkata Knight Riders' Shakib Al Hasan times it sweetly in the nets

Ahead of IPL 2021, Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was seen timing the ball to perfection in a clip from the team's net session, which was uploaded on KKR's Instagram on Monday (April 5). The Bangladesh star was seen rolling his arm over in the video before padding up to showcase his sublime hitting.

The clip is a montage of Shakib Al Hasan's stint in the nets, but focuses more on the variety of shots he unfurls over the course of the session. The caption suggests he is getting back to his devastating best as KKR prepare for their IPL 2021 opener against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday (April 11).

Shakib Al Hasan's returns to the KKR fold for IPL 2021

After spending his initial years with KKR, Shakib was lapped up by Hyderabad in 2018 and was released two seasons later. It was a homecoming for the Bangladesh all-rounder as he was picked up by KKR at the IPL 2021 auction for INR 3.2 Crore.

Shakib Al Hasan has played 63 games so far in the IPL and has two half-centuries at a decent strike rate of 126.6. Over the course of his eight seasons, he's picked up 59 wickets and KKR will be hoping to see the Bangladesh star continue his good run in the tournament after finishing fifth in the previous edition.

Shakib Al Hasan will be expected to play a majority of KKR's games in IPL 2021

In related news, the KKR management heaved a sigh of relief after questions over the all-rounder's IPL participation were raised. Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) cricket operations committee chairman Akram Khan stated they would reconsider the no-objection certificate (NOC) issues for Shakib Al Hasan.

The all-rounder earlier accused the board of misinterpreting his letter to the BCB, in which Shakib Al Hasan requested permission to miss the Tests against Sri Lanka to take part in the IPL.

However, tensions were quashed when it was confirmed Shakib Al Hasan was available to suit up for this season. However, there is a possibility the team will miss his services should they make the play-offs. Shakib's NOC allows him to play in the league until May 18, following which he will be required to link up with the Bangladesh squad for their three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka that starts May 20.