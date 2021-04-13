"Last thing this world imagined"-Fans react to Rohit Sharma bowling

Rohit Sharma bowled his first ball in the IPL since 2014 in Mumbai Indians' (MI) game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The 33-year-old almost twisted his ankle before he had even bowled a delivery, but fortunately, he received medical attention and completed his over.

The MI skipper is by no means just a filler with the ball, as he has two IPL hat-tricks to his name from when he used to bowl more frequently in his days with the Deccan Chargers. He also almost got a wicket off his very first delivery as the ball just missed the stumps.

Fans on Twitter had mixed reactions to seeing Rohit Sharma bowl in the IPL after such a long time. While his ardent followers were happy, few also trolled the MI skipper for having to bowl as cover for an ineffective bowling performance.

Many were also concerned about Rohit's twisted ankle and are hoping that this does not keep the 33-year-old out of action for the upcoming games. Here is how they reacted to seeing Rohit Sharma bowl.

Rohit Sharma missing out matches because of bowling is the last thing this world imagined. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 13, 2021

Rohit Sharma twisted his ankle just as he was about to bowl his first delivery. pic.twitter.com/sYG7R4oOZR — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 13, 2021

Rohit Sharma the Bowler is Back!! — Mumbai Indians FC™ (@mumbaiindian_fc) April 13, 2021

6th May 2014 - Rohit Sharma Bowled Just 1 Over (0/6) vs RCB in IPL



AFTER 2534 DAYS,



TODAY - Rohit Sharma Bowled 1 Over (0/9) vs KKR in IPL #MI #OneFamily #KKRvMI — Rajesh Khilare (@Cricrajeshpk) April 13, 2021

Rohit Sharma doing a Leg Spin pic.twitter.com/mOF1hKLXIB — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) April 13, 2021

Vadapav effect on Rohit Sharma and he tries to ball 🤣 choker on bowling also #MIvsKKR pic.twitter.com/zOXEZNkZfB — Sameer (@sameersheikh45) April 13, 2021

Rohit Sharma having to bowl to bail MI out of trouble sums up the kind of day the defending champions are having so far. MI were once again poor with the bat towards the back end of the innings as they were bowled out for just 152 runs.

Apart from Suryakumar Yadav, no one got going for MI and they lost wickets at regular intervals. Defending 153 runs was never going to be easy and although Rahul Chahar took four wickets, Rohit Sharma's men were always chasing the game.

But with just 31 runs required from the last five overs, KKR completely lost the plot. MI kept picking up wickets and the likes of Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell couldn't finish the game off, falling 10 runs short. MI proved in the end why they are rightly termed as favorites to win IPL 2021 and continued their dominance over KKR.