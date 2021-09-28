IPL 2021: Last two league games to be played at the same time at 7:30 pm

For the first time in the history of the IPL, the final two league games will be played concurrently at 7:30 pm (IST). This will be a shift from the previous seasons of one game being scheduled in the afternoon and one in the evening hours.

A media release by the BCCI in this regard states:

"The last two league matches before the VIVO IPL 2021 Playoffs will be played concurrently. On the last day of the league stage (08.10.2021) of the ongoing season instead of having one afternoon match and one evening match, two matches will be played simultaneously at 7:30 pm IST."

The two games that will be played simultaneously are:

- MI vs SRH (Abu Dhabi)

- RCB vs DC (Dubai)

Why will the final two IPL league games be played simultaneously?

Given the intensity of the competition, the final playoff spots are often undecided until the last league game. This move is aimed at removing any unfair advantage a team may have after knowing the results of the previous (afternoon) game.

Back in IPL 2021, the KKR and RCB were neck and neck for the 4th qualification spot, with NRR playing a huge role. The final league game involving DC and RCB seemingly gave the Royal Challengers Bangalore an advantage. They knew that they needed to stop DC from chasing down the target before the 18th over, even if they lost the game in the end.

RCB pipped KKR with a marginally better Net Run Rate (NRR) to grab the final playoff spot.

IPL 2020 final points table (At the end of the league stage)

The move to hold the final two league games at the same time is aimed at cutting off this very unfair advantage.

The final league stage games are set to be played on October 8. The playoffs are scheduled to commence on October 10th, and the IPL 2021 finals will be played on October 15th in Dubai.

