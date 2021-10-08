"Like on steroids": Twitter in awe of Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav after stunning knocks vs SRH

Mumbai Indians (MI) needed to win their final league stage match by a huge margin to qualify for the playoffs. Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav produced two devastating displays of batting to give the defending champions the best chance of pulling off a miracle.

After MI captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), Ishan Kishan tore into the opposition bowlers.

Treating the bowlers with disdain, Kishan blitzed his half-century off just 16 deliveries. Despite losing Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya at the other end, he kept going.

He was eventually dismissed when he edged one to the wicketkeeper off Umran Malik trying to go after a short delivery.

By the time he was dismissed, MI were 124/3 in 9.1 overs.

He scored 84 off 32 deliveries, with 11 boundaries and four sixes.

The knock saw him carry on his good form from the last match. He was brought back into the team as an opener in place of Quinton de Kock then. He smashed an unbeaten 50 off just 25 deliveries to help MI chase down 91 in 8.4 overs against the Rajasthan Royals.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL

While Rohit, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya failed to get going, Suryakumar Yadav took over the big-hitting duties. He smashed 82 off 40, with 13 boundaries and three sixes.

The two helped power the Mumbai Indians to a massive total of 235/9 - the highest this season and MI's highest total ever.

Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav blitzkriegs earn high praise on Twitter

IPL 2021: Suryakumar Yadav scored 82 off 40 deliveries against SRH.

Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav were not in the best of form this season, but their stunning displays left Twitter buzzing.

Several Team India fans were especially relieved, since the duo are in the squad for the T20 World Cup.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

arfan @Im__Arfan Ishan & SKY couldn't ask for a better day to do this. There shouldn't have been doubts on their place in the wt20 squad but this should end it all. Ishan & SKY couldn't ask for a better day to do this. There shouldn't have been doubts on their place in the wt20 squad but this should end it all.

Joy Bhattacharjya @joybhattacharj This is a top effort by MI.

Whatever happens, they have played spectacularly. And if you are an Indian fan, Ishan and Surya just made us a breathe a lot easier! This is a top effort by MI.

Whatever happens, they have played spectacularly. And if you are an Indian fan, Ishan and Surya just made us a breathe a lot easier!

Shrutika Gaekwad @Shrutika_45_ Both Ishan and Surya getting runs before the World Cup. Confidence booster, well played Surya and at a good strike rate. Both Ishan and Surya getting runs before the World Cup. Confidence booster, well played Surya and at a good strike rate.

Saurabh Somani @saurabh_42

6.1.444424142644424111.41616111WIshan Kishan's last two innings in ......1434413.1..412661466.1.444424142644424111.41616111WIshan Kishan's last two innings in #IPL2021 After the first six dot balls, he made 134 off 50 balls. Was out off the 51st. Incredible. #SRHvMI ......1434413.1..41266146

6.1.444424142644424111.41616111WIshan Kishan's last two innings in #IPL2021 After the first six dot balls, he made 134 off 50 balls. Was out off the 51st. Incredible. #SRHvMI

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah Umran Malik gets Ishan Kishan who looked like he was on steroids. Kishan’s caused mayhem while he was in the middle, but enough to win place in play-offs? MI have packed side with power hitters so big hitting will be relentless Umran Malik gets Ishan Kishan who looked like he was on steroids. Kishan’s caused mayhem while he was in the middle, but enough to win place in play-offs? MI have packed side with power hitters so big hitting will be relentless

Manya @CSKian716 Stunning knock from Ishan. He brings something to the table that no other batsman in our squad has - madness. Have to back players like him. Stunning knock from Ishan. He brings something to the table that no other batsman in our squad has - madness. Have to back players like him.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns 4,4,4,4,2 by Ishan Kishan...Happy to see him back, important for India as well in T20 World Cup. 4,4,4,4,2 by Ishan Kishan...Happy to see him back, important for India as well in T20 World Cup.

Saurabh Malhotra @MalhotraSaurabh Ishan Kishan, who was dropped from the squad by the All India Twitter Selection Committee, will now replace Rishabh Pant in India's first XI after his last two knocks! 👏🏼 Ishan Kishan, who was dropped from the squad by the All India Twitter Selection Committee, will now replace Rishabh Pant in India's first XI after his last two knocks! 👏🏼

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats

17 balls - Nicholas Pooran (v SRH on 8 Oct 2020)

#SRHvMI Fastest IPL fifty in UAE:-16 balls - Ishan Kishan (v SRH on 8 Oct 2021)17 balls - Nicholas Pooran (v SRH on 8 Oct 2020) Fastest IPL fifty in UAE:-16 balls - Ishan Kishan (v SRH on 8 Oct 2021)

17 balls - Nicholas Pooran (v SRH on 8 Oct 2020)

#SRHvMI

ْ @trippymaymay_ #MIvsSRH Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav scoring runs for Mumbai Indians be like #MIvsSRH Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav scoring runs for Mumbai Indians be like https://t.co/QzORgFlGmK

