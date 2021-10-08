"Like on steroids": Twitter in awe of Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav after stunning knocks vs SRH

Mumbai Indians (MI) needed to win their final league stage match by a huge margin to qualify for the playoffs. Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav produced two devastating displays of batting to give the defending champions the best chance of pulling off a miracle.
After MI captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), Ishan Kishan tore into the opposition bowlers.
Treating the bowlers with disdain, Kishan blitzed his half-century off just 16 deliveries. Despite losing Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya at the other end, he kept going.
He was eventually dismissed when he edged one to the wicketkeeper off Umran Malik trying to go after a short delivery.
By the time he was dismissed, MI were 124/3 in 9.1 overs.
He scored 84 off 32 deliveries, with 11 boundaries and four sixes.
The knock saw him carry on his good form from the last match. He was brought back into the team as an opener in place of Quinton de Kock then. He smashed an unbeaten 50 off just 25 deliveries to help MI chase down 91 in 8.4 overs against the Rajasthan Royals.
While Rohit, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya failed to get going, Suryakumar Yadav took over the big-hitting duties. He smashed 82 off 40, with 13 boundaries and three sixes.
The two helped power the Mumbai Indians to a massive total of 235/9 - the highest this season and MI's highest total ever.
Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav blitzkriegs earn high praise on Twitter
Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav were not in the best of form this season, but their stunning displays left Twitter buzzing.
Several Team India fans were especially relieved, since the duo are in the squad for the T20 World Cup.
