“Looking forward to playing under Virat Kohli” - Glenn Maxwell

Maverick Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for ₹14.25 crore at the IPL 2021 auction, has said that he is keenly looking forward to playing under Virat Kohli.

Having been released by Punjab Kings (PBKS) following a disappointing IPL 2020, Glenn Maxwell was purchased by RCB after an intense bidding war with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

In a video message posted on RCB’s social media accounts, Glenn Maxwell expressed his joy at being picked up by the franchise. He said:

“I am super excited to be part of the RCB team this year. Certainly looking to forward to playing under Virat (Kohli), playing with AB de Villiers as well and a couple of my friends - Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson and my old friend Yuzvendra Chahal. Haven’t played together since days back in Mumbai.”

The 32-year-old added that he was following the IPL 2021 auction with keen interest. Sharing his thoughts on the same, Maxwell added:

“It was a pretty incredible auction last night. I was up all night watching it. Thanks for all the messages. It has been great to see the support and the excitement around the IPL. So looking forward to hitting this IPL full steam ahead and getting RCB their first title this year. Cheers, looking forward to seeing everyone over there.”

RCB have never won the IPL despite having star players like VirKohli and AB de Villiers in their ranks.

“Don't think he should have gone for the ₹14.25 cr” - Gautam Gambhir on Glenn Maxwell

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir expressed surprise at Glenn Maxwell being purchased for a whopping ₹14.25 crore. According to Gambhir, Maxwell hasn't set the IPL on fire in previous years. The cricketer-turned-politician told Star Sports:

“I don't think he should have gone for the 14.25. Yes he has gone to the right place. He has gone to the right venue, if the game happens at Chinnaswamy.We will have to wait and watch about it. But he hasn't set the IPL on fire. We keep calling him a big show, but apart from 2014, there has been no show from him. Regarding the 14.25, he did his marketing really well. He wanted to go to RCB probably and he probably sent the feelers as well.”

Glenn Maxwell was purchased for ₹10.75 crore by Punjab Kings last year but only managed to score 108 runs in 13 matches at a strike rate of 101.88.