IPL 2021: Lost our way with the ball in the middle period - Kumar Sangakkara

Analysing Rajasthan Royals’ four-run defeat to Punjab Kings in their IPL 2021 game in Mumbai, the team's director of cricket, Kumar Sangakkara has opined that some ineffective bowling in the middle overs cost them the contest.

Deepak Hooda blazed his way to a scintillating 64 off only 28 balls, with six fours and four sixes, as Punjab Kings dominated the middle overs. Reflecting on the same, Kumar Sangakkara said:

“That middle period (with the ball) where we kind of lost our rhythm and our way a little bit needs to be addressed. It is the first game. People are getting to know each other. We need to fall into a certain rhythm as the tournament progresses and need to do that quicker to stay ahead of the game a little bit and stay committed to our plans."

Kumar Sangakkara added:

"We had a great powerplay, a great end to our bowling innings. But there was a three-four over period in the middle where we should have stayed committed and focussed and should have had more energy. We needed positive commitment. You can be a leg-spinner bowling to Chris Gayle. You need to believe that you are there to bowl good balls, get wickets and bowl smartly.”

Asked about the mood in the RR camp after losing despite getting so close, Kumar Sangakkara admitted that the players were hurt.

“No one is happy with a loss. For sure, the players are hurting more than anyone. They played with a lot of commitment and passion. They gave it everything. As coaches and support staff, that’s all we can ask for,” Kumar Sangakkara added.

Sanju Samson led from the front for the Rajasthan Royals with a spectacular 119 off 63 in his first match as captain of the franchise. He was, however, dismissed off the last ball as the Punjab Kings sneaked home by inches.

Somewhere between 19.5 and 19.6... pic.twitter.com/317E743OtL — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 12, 2021

Shami took a risk bowling a bumper at Riyan; it worked: Kumar Sangakkara

For a brief while when Samson and Riyan Parag (25 off 11) were at the crease, the Royals seemed in control of the chase.

However, Mohammed Shami had Parag caught behind with a bouncer at a key point in the chase. Asked if Parag’s dismissal was the turning point in the match, Kumar Sangakkara replied that there were many key moments in the match.

“(Mohammed) Shami, with his experience, took a risk, bowling a bumper at that time. And Riyan just did not get enough bat on it. That’s the nature of the game. The risk and reward. I like watching Riyan play with the freedom. When you play with freedom, sometimes wickets do fall. But I think there were many points in the game. Riyan and Sanju (Samson) were having a wonderful partnership and got us into the game, with batters to come to try and finish it. I would say there were other key moments as well.”

Batting first after losing the toss, Punjab Kings posted an imposing 221 for 6 on the board as captain KL Rahul top-scored with 91. In the wake of Samson’s onslaught, though, that proved to be just about enough on the night.