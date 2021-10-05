IPL 2021: "Make sure you keep bowling the right pace" - Harbhajan Singh's advice to Yuzvendra Chahal 

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh is still ‘hoping’ to see leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal feature in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The veteran cricketer expressed his thoughts while reacting to a tweet from Chahal. The RCB leg-spinner took to his Twitter account on Tuesday and wrote that he is ready to give his 100 percent for the franchise at the business stage of the IPL. He wrote:

"On the edge of my seat for the rest of the #IPL with @RCBTweets Ready to give my 💯 percent. 👊🏼"

Quoting Chahal's tweet, Harbhajan urged the former to keep bowling at the 'right pace' and give his best as he always does. Harbhajan Singh wrote:

"You have given ur best as always.. keep it up.. and make sure u keep bowling the right pace 😝... Not too slow OK... still hoping to see you in team India for T20 World Cup.. Champion bowler 👍"

Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh Yuzvendra Chahal @yuzi_chahal On the edge of my seat for the rest of the #IPL with @RCBTweets . Ready to give my 💯 percent. 👊🏼 On the edge of my seat for the rest of the #IPL with @RCBTweets . Ready to give my 💯 percent. 👊🏼 https://t.co/E5skYMDB2B You have given ur best as always.. keep it up.. and make sure u keep bowling the right pace 😝.. Not too slow OK..still hoping to see you in team India for T20 World Cup.. Champion bowler 👍 twitter.com/yuzi_chahal/st… You have given ur best as always.. keep it up.. and make sure u keep bowling the right pace 😝.. Not too slow OK..still hoping to see you in team India for T20 World Cup.. Champion bowler 👍 twitter.com/yuzi_chahal/st…

Last month, Chahal was omitted from India's T20 World Cup squad. The decision was met with huge outrage from fans while pundits like Singh also expressed their disappointment.

Yuzvendra Chahal has been sensational in the UAE leg of IPL 2021

Harbhajan Singh's advice to Chahal not to bowl 'too slow' stems from the chairman of the national selection committee Chetan Sharma's argument about the leg-spinner's omission from the World Cup squad.

Addressing the press conference following the announcement of India's squad, Sharma stated that the selectors opted for Rahul Chahar ahead of Chahal because the former is quicker in the air. He said:

"Yuzvendra Chahal’s name was discussed. But we picked Rahul Chahar over Yuzi as we wanted someone who bowls fast and gets pace off the pitch. He also gets the ball to grip through the surface."

Chahal himself took a dig at the selectors while commenting on Aakash Chopra's tweet.

Check out the tweet here:

Also Read

Nevertheless, Chahal has let his on-field performances do the talking following the snub. The 30-year-old has claimed 10 wickets in five matches of the second leg and looks like he is getting back to his best with every outing.

The leg-spinner will look to continue his form in the upcoming matches and help the Royal Challengers claim their maiden title.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar