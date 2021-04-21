"Mast thodi der so jaata hu"- Fans troll SRH for including Kedar Jadhav 

Kedar Jadhav will make his debut for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their fourth game of their IPL 2021 season against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). The veteran right-hander replaced young Abdul Samad, who missed out due to a hamstring injury.
Kedar Jadhav had a poor IPL 2020 season with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as he was dropped after just 8 games where he scored 62 runs at a strike-rate of less than a run-a-ball. Thus, quite a few eyebrows were raised when SRH bought the 36-year-old for his outrageous base price of INR 2 crore.
SRH have struggled in the tournament so far, losing all three of their games so far. They have yet again resorted to making a number of changes to their playing XI. The Hyderabad-based franchise have unexpectedly dropped experienced Indian batsman Manish Pandey.
But they will be bolstered by the return of Kiwi batsman Kane Williamson. One of the most underrated T20 players, Williamson has been sensational for SRH and will once again look to bail his team out of trouble.
Fans were happy to see the Kiwi batsman back in the SRH side.
As far as PBKS are concerned, they have also made quite a few changes to their team. The likes of Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith, who were brought in for big money, have been left out. All-rounders Fabian Allen and Moises Henriques will be making their PBKS debuts against SRH.
The addition of the duo seems to be a smart one as it not only increases the bowling options for PBKS but will also provide depth in their batting which has looked thin this season.
Once again, the strike rate of PBKS skipper KL Rahul might be under the scanner and David Warner's SRH will try their best to put the 29-year-old under pressure.