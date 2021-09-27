IPL 2021: "MI's plan to persist with left-right combination worked against them" - Deep Dasgupta 

Former India wicket-keeper Deep Dasgupta has noted how Mumbai Indians (MI) persisted with the left-right combination during their chase against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Dasgupta believes the tactic ultimately worked against them.

The defending champions suffered an embarrassing collapse during their chase of 166 and lost the match by 54 runs. They have now slid to seventh spot in the points table.

MI tinkered with their batting order by promoting Ishan Kishan to No.3 and sending Krunal Pandya ahead of Kieron Pollard to maintain the left-right combination. Virat Kohli sent in Glenn Maxwell to bowl in reply, who dismissed Rohit Sharma and Krunal Pandya.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Maxwell spun a web around the MI middle order while Harshal Patel applied the finishing touches, even picking up a hattrick.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Dasgupta said:

"I have said this before, that the right hand left hand combination is only viable when you have such players and if conditions favor. Mumbai Indians tried to persist with the combination by promoting Krunal Pandya and Ishan Kishan up the order but I felt that went against them, I say this because RCB had already used up 5 bowlers. Then Maxwell came in and it was certain he would keep bowling until the left-hander was at the crease."

Maxwell scored a fifty in the first innings and recorded figures of 2-23 in the second innings. He was named the player of the match.

Harshal Patel set Pollard up brilliantly: Dasgupta

Purple cap holder Harshal Patel sealed RCB's win with a hat-trick towards the end of the innings. He took the wickets of Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Rahul Chahar to claim his first ever hat-trick.

Dasgupta pointed out how the pacer managed to deceive Pollard with the field setting in particular.

"Harshal Patel bowled to Pollard with a wide field setting on one side and kept bowling wide as anticipated initially. When the batsmen felt that the next delivery could also be wide he went across and then Harshal Patel foxed him with a slower straighter delivery," Dasgupta added.

The RCB snapped out of their two-match losing run to remain in third spot in the points table. They will next face the Rajasthan Royals at the same venue.

