IPL 2021, MI v RCB: Why is Quinton de Kock not playing today's match?

Wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock, who arrived late in India, is currently serving his mandatory quarantine period. As a result, he is not a part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) XI for the first game of IPL 2021 against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Quinton de Kock was a part of the South African ODI set-up for the recently concluded three-match T20I series against Pakistan. He played the first two games, scoring 20 and 80 runs respectively, before departing for India to participate in the IPL. The 28-year-old missed the 3rd ODI of the series due to his IPL commitments.

While Quinton de Kock and the other South African players were a part of the bio-secure bubble for the series against Pakistan, they did not travel to India on a chartered flight. Hence, the bubble to bubble transfer SOP wasn't followed and another quarantine was mandatory.

Quinton de Kock is likely to be back into the Playing XI for Mumbai Indians' next game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 13.

Also, Read | Which team between RCB and MI has won more games in Chennai?

Chris Lynn replaces Quinton de Kock in the MI XI

Chris Lynn on his MI debut

In Quinton de Kock's absence, the Mumbai Indians drafted Australia's Chris Lynn into their side. Young Marco Jensen has been given an opportunity as well, and is making his IPL debut in this match.

The MI team management tried to maintain consistency with the selection and stuck with the rest of the members who featured in the IPL 2020 final.

Meanwhile, the Royal Challengers Bangalore roped in Rajat Patidar in place of Devdutt Padikkal as the latter is still recovering from t Covid-19. Glenn Maxwell and Kyle Jamieson were handed their RCB debuts while Dan Christian made it back into the RCB side after an 8-year break.

Advertisement

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Chris Lynn, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (w), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Marco Jansen, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli (c), Rajat Patidar, AB de Villiers (w), Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal