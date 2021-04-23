"MI will rightly be punished"- Fans roast defending champions after shambolic batting

Mumbai Indians (MI) once again failed to post a competitive total on the board after scoring just 131-6 in their 20 overs against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). Rohit Sharma's sensational half-century was the only saving grace to what has been another shambolic batting performance from the defending champions.
Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav partially resurrected the MI innings through the middle overs. Things were set for the explosive middle-order of Kieron Pollard and the Pandya brothers to give their innings a grandstand finish. However, they once again failed to deliver and PBKS will be delighted with the modest target of 132.
Twitter trolls MI batting after another failure
MI fans were frustrated to see their team's mighty batting line-up falter for the fifth game in a row. They believe it is too tough a job for their world-class bowling attack to defend this total. Others took a dig at the defending champions for not adjusting to the conditions. Here is what they had to say:
MI's approach in the powerplay was baffling to say the least, having scored just 21 runs in their first six overs. The move to send Ishan Kishan ahead of an in-form Suryakumar Yadav failed miserably as the southpaw could only manage 7 runs off 16 balls.
With four overs to go, MI had just lost two wickets and another score in the range of 150-160 looked quite possible. However, their explosive middle-order didn't fire and the defending champions looked at least 20 runs short.
To make matters worse, PBKS have got off to a flying start and at the time of writing require less than a run-a-ball to win the game. It seems only a miracle can save MI now as they stare down the barrel of a third defeat this season.
With the powerplay already proving costly, it remains to be seen whether the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar and others can help MI end their Chennai leg on a high.