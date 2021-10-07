IPL 2021: "Brilliant at talking but not very good at playing the game" - Michael Vaughan takes a dig at Rajasthan Royals

Michael Vaughan has taken a dig at the Rajasthan Royals (RR) franchise for being "brilliant at talking" about winning IPL matches but "not very good" at showing results.

The former England captain's remarks were aimed at the book 'A New Innings' written by Rajasthan Royals owner Manoj Badle and English journalist Simon Hughes. Michael Vaughan remarked that the duo talk about operating an IPL franchise and the 'Moneyball' philosophy but have failed to apply it themselves.

In an interaction with Cricbuzz, he said:

"Rajasthan always makes me laugh. They are the one team that's talk about 'Moneyball' more than anyone. They have written a book! I mean I know a lot about them because they have written a book with Simon Hughes... you know, how the IPL works and running a franchise, it's a great read but you kind of look at the book and think 'This is a great read but you haven't won since the first year but how are you telling everyone how to do it?'"

Vaughan added:

"If it's so easy and so obvious how to run it and produce 'Moneyball', pick players and use data and stats, surely you should be more competitive! Surely you should win more games of cricket (chuckles). They're brilliant at talking but not very good at playing the game."

The 'Moneyball' concept originates from a book by the same name. Written by Michael Lewis, it talks about running a low-budget baseball team and the "art of winning an unfair game". Rajasthan Royals were given the 'Moneyball' tag after they won the inaugural IPL in 2008 with an inexperienced team.

Rajasthan Royals to clash against Kolkata Knight Riders tonight

Rajasthan Royals, despite showing some positive glimpses, have failed to put up consistent performances this season. They are currently placed seventh in the points table, with their practical qualifying chances next to none.

Sanju Samson and co. will go head-to-head against Kolkata Knight Riders at 7:30 PM in Sharjah today. They'll fight to win the last match, spoil the opposition's campaign and end the season on a high.

