IPL 2021: [Watch] "We certainly won't be changing our whole team just because we lost by 4 runs" - RCB's Mike Hesson on clash against DC

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) head coach Mike Hesson quashed down the chances of any major changes in the playing XI for their final league game against Delhi Capitals (DC). RCB have already secured a berth for the IPL 2021 playoffs and are currently in third position in the points table.

The three-time finalists began the second leg on a rocky note with twin defeats to KKR and CSK. A crucial win over defending champions Mumbai Indians, however, got their campaign back on track.

Hesson noted that the franchise boasts an impeccable balance and does not believe changes are in the offing just because they lost a tight game following a run of victories. Speaking ahead of the team's encounter against DC, Hesson told RCB's social media handles:

"We've been pretty consistent with our lineups recently and it has given us a lot of success as well. Doesn't mean that we won't make the odd tweak here and there."

"I think the balance of the squad is excellent. There are seven bowling options and we bat all the way down so we've got the balance and competition for a few places. We certainly won't be changing our whole team just because we lost by 4 runs," he added.

RCB have made it to the playoffs for the second season in a row. They lost to SRH in the previous edition's Eliminator and are hoping to end the franchise's trophy drought this time round.

We're taking on a very good DC side: RCB coach Mike Hesson

Hesson noted the prowess of the current DC outfit, which is well-oiled at the moment. Last year's finalists have lost only 3 games this season under the leadership of Rishabh Pant.

The RCB coach feels that the prospect of facing such a good side is exciting, as a win here will give them plenty of confidence heading into the playoffs. Hesson added:

"We're taking on a very good DC side who are rightly at the top of the table. They're playing very good cricket and for us to beat them we're gonna have to play really well. It's exciting because a win will give us a lot of confidence heading into the playoffs."

The defeat against SRH might have proved costly as RCB's chances of finishing in the top two are slim due to their poor net run rate when compared to CSK's. They will most likely face KKR, who have one foot in the playoff spot, in the Eliminator contest.

