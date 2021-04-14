IPL 2021: RCB head coach Mike Hesson indicates Devdutt Padikkal will play against SRH

Royal Challengers Bangalore head coach Mike Hesson has all but confirmed that Devdutt Padikkal will slot straight into RCB's playing XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The left-handed batsman missed the first game of the season as he was still recovering from COVID-19.

The RCB got the better of the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2021 opener. Washington Sundar opened the batting with Virat Kohli for against MI, with the former managing just 10 off 16 deliveries.

In a video posted by RCB, Mike Hesson indicated that Devdutt Padikkal will most likely play against SRH on Wednesday.

"He (Devdutt Padikkal) has comeback nicely and will be fully fit, so he will certainly be considered for the game (against SRH) and most likely play," Mike Hesson said.

When asked if RCB would make other changes to their playing XI, Hesson suggested that such decisions would likely depend on the kind of surface on offer on the particular matchday.

"Outside of that (Devdutt Padikkal), it's more a balance issue in terms of how we want to look. Finn Allen has come out of quarantine and has looked in great touch. We will get the likes of Zamps (Adam Zampa) and Richo (Kane Richardson) back heading into the next game (against KKR) as well. We just have to make decisions once we see the surface and how we want to operate," Hesson added.

The RCB scraped to a two-wicket win over the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2021 opener, courtesy of AB De Villiers' blistering knock of 48 off 27 balls.

Devdutt Padikkal's brilliant IPL 2020

Devdutt Padikkal was in great form for the RCB last year, with the Karnataka batsman going on to win the IPL Emerging Player award. The opener amassed 473 runs in 15 games at an average of 31.53, including five half-centuries. His strike rate was also decent at 124.80.

The RCB managed to get through to the playoffs last season, with Devdutt Padikkal's emergence being a critical factor behind their good run of form.

The southpaw continued his excellent run of form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, scoring 218 runs in six games at an average of 43.60.

Following his bout with COVID-19, RCB will hope that Padikkal can hit the ground running when he faces SRH at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

