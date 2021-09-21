IPL 2021: "You can't take any team for granted" - Mohammad Kaif confident of DC chances in the UAE leg

Delhi Capitals' (DC) assistant coach Mohammad Kaif is optimistic about his team's chances in the UAE leg of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). While speaking to Sportskeeda, the 40-year-old revealed the franchise's plans for their remaining matches in the tournament.

The former cricketer feels the season being split is likely to impact DC's momentum. He opined that it could take a couple of matches for DC to get back into their groove despite their dominant run in the first phase of IPL 2021.

Kaif also mentioned that it is crucial for DC to approach the second phase as a fresh tournament. He said:

"We have to start fresh. It will take a match or two for us to find our rhythm back. There are six league matches remaining for us and every game will be crucial for us. The players are very committed and they want to make a difference."

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

While Kaif admits DC will have to find some momentum again, he stated they could take a cue from their inspiring performances from the previous edition of the IPL, which was also played in the UAE. He explained:

"Many players from the squad are familiar with the UAE's conditions. We played well in these conditions last year and that will be an added advantage for us this time as well."

DC managed to reach their maiden final in the cash-rich league last year. They ultimately lost the summit clash to defending champions Mumbai Indians. However, the team received praise from all quarters for their improved performances.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Mohammad Kaif predicts the teams that will make the IPL 2021 playoffs

The cricketer-turned-coach hailed reigning champions Mumbai Indians as the toughest team to beat in the competition. Apart from Delhi and Mumbai, he also named the Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders as able contenders.

However, Kaif added that in a tournament like the IPL, it is tough to discount a particular team as a miraculous turnaround cannot be ruled out at any stage. The ex-India player said:

"You cannot take any team for granted. Any team can make a comeback in a tournament like the IPL. RCB are playing well. CSK of, course, they played well through the years. MI are probably the toughest team to beat. KKR is also very good. You can't take any team for granted."

Watch the full video here:

Also Read

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Edited by Ritwik Kumar