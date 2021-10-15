IPL 2021: "MS Dhoni is better at managing his weakness" - Sanjay Manjrekar reveals why CSK will have an advantage over KKR in their title clash 

Sanjay Manjrekar feels the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will triumph against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in this year's final of the Indian Premier League. He believes it is MS Dhoni's leadership prowess that offers them an edge.

In a video shared on his social media handles, Sanjay Manjrekar pointed out that the Chennai captain is more adept at managing his resources when compared to his counterpart, Eoin Morgan. He suggested that MS Dhoni is well aware of how to shield his team's flaws during crunch situations.

He also acknowledged that Eoin Morgan has shepherded his troops in an exemplary fashion. However, he predicted Chennai will start as favorites in the much-anticipated title clash between the two star-studded sides.

"If I have to pick a winner, Chennai have a slight edge, only because of the leadership as Dhoni is better at managing his weaknesses and limitations than Morgan., who also has been a fantastic captain for Kolkata. But between the two, Dhoni much more adept in managing his resources and limitations."

"The pitch in Dubai will be more suited to Chennai" - Sanjay Manjrekar

The cricketer-turned-commentator also stated that the wicket at the Dubai International Stadium will favor MS Dhoni and co. KKR have also enthralled audiences with inspiring performances in the UAE leg.

However, Manjrekar emphasized how the two-time champions have won most of their games at Sharjah. This is why he feels the Kolkata think tank could bring in Andre Russell in place of Shakib Al Hasan, given that it is a batting friendly surface.

"The pitch in Dubai will be more suited to Chennai. All the recent success for Kolkata have come on Sharjah pitches so when I look at that team, the only change that's possible is if the pitch is really flat, they might look to get in Andre Russell and leave Shakib out." - said Sanjay Manjrekar

