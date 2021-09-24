"MS Dhoni will once again come up the order"- Saba Karim

Former Indian wicketkeeper and selector Saba Karim believes MS Dhoni will once again promote himself up the order against the Royal Challengers Bangalore tonight (September 24).

Dhoni batted at No.5 against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) first IPL 2021 match of the UAE leg. Though he didn't score many runs, the CSK skipper looked in good touch and was middling the ball.

Saba Karim is a bit worried, however, about the way Suresh Raina approached his innings against MI. He believes the 34-year-old will need to go back to the drawing board and rethink the way he wants to go about his innings.

Speaking on the YouTube channel "Khelneeti", here is what Saba Karim had to say about the possibility of MS Dhoni getting a big score at Sharjah.

"I think MS Dhoni will once again come up the order. It is very important for Suresh Raina to improve his skills. The way he approached his last game looked weird to me. MS Dhoni is backing himself and although he didn't score many runs, he is looking in good touch. Sharjah will be a good platform for him to score big. Dhoni has the knack of utilizing players according to the conditions. Advantage to CSK."

RCB has a capability to score or even chase down 200 regularly: Saba Karim

RCB were bundled out for just 92 in their opening game of the IPL 2021 phase two against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). However, Saba Karim feels there are so many superstars in their lineup that RCB can score or chase down 200 runs regularly.

Barring Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK's batting was under par against MI. But Saba Karim hopes that even MS Dhoni and his men will pull up their socks and put up a good show in Sharjah.

"RCB has a capability to score or even chase down the score of 200 regularly. The way CSK is progressing, their confidence is increasing. The experienced players as well as the youngsters are performing. Batting still looks fragile but let's hope that CSK batting will perform well," Saba Karim concluded.

RCB and CSK will lock horns in Sharjah on Friday. CSK are currently second in the IPL 2021 points table with 12 points while RCB are third with 10 points.

