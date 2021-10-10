IPL 2021: "My heart says KKR should win but I want a new winner" - Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir has revealed that he wants either the Delhi Capitals (DC) or the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to lift the IPL 2021 trophy.

The former opener's remarks came during an interaction during ESPNcricinfo's show 'Runorder'. Gautam Gambhir, who led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014, started by saying that his heart still lies with his former team. However, he added that a new winner would be better for the competition.

Gautam Gambhir said:

"I want KKR to win. My heart says KKR should win but at the same time, I want a new winner. So the new winner has to be either Delhi or RCB. I want a new winner and it's good for the league, the competition and it's good for everyone."

Among the four teams that have reached the playoffs this year, only the Chennai Super Kings (thrice) and KKR (twice) have won an IPL title before. DC made their best-ever finish by reaching the finals in IPL 2020 and RCB have been runners-up thrice without clinching the trophy.

Sharjah will suit KKR's spinners: Gautam Gambhir

When asked whether KKR have it in them to go all the way this season, Gautam Gambhir replied in the affirmative. He explained that playing in Sharjah for the Eliminator and possibly also the second Qualifier gives KKR an advantage as it will suit their spinners and batting lineup.

Gautam Gambhir concluded by saying:

"Yes, because they are playing in Sharjah. They'll play their first [playoffs game] at Sharjah and if they end up beating RCB, they'll play their next game in Sharjah as well and that'd probably suit their attack. They have got Shakib, Narine and Varun Chakravarthy and they have got their Indian batting that suits that surface. If they can probably get to 150-160, they've got the bowling lineup with Lockie Ferguson who's got pace to defend that total."

KKR will clash with RCB in the Eliminator on Monday. If the Eoin Morgan-led team wins, they will then meet the loser of the first Qualifier between CSK and DC on Wednesday.

