IPL 2021: Net bowler Umran Malik joins SRH as short-term COVID-19 replacement for T Natarajan

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have named medium-pacer Umran Malik as a short-term COVID-19 replacement for T Natarajan for their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 campaign.

Natarajan had tested positive for COVID-19 before SRH’s match against Delhi Capitals (DC) on September 22. Apart from the left-arm pacer, six of his close contacts, including all-rounder Vijay Shankar, were asked to isolate themselves.

A 21-year-old right-arm medium pacer from Jammu Kashmir, Malik has played one T20 and List A game each so far and has claimed a total of four wickets. Malik is already part of the SRH camp as a net bowler.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

An official press release from the IPL informed about the development:

“Under the Regulation 6.1 (c), franchises are allowed to sign a short-term replacement player until the original squad member is permitted to re-enter the team's bio-secure environment. Hence, Malik will only be a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad side until Natarajan recovers and is allowed to join the team.”

Natarajan played only two matches in the first half of IPL 2021, in which he claimed two wickets. He was subsequently ruled out due to a knee injury and also underwent surgery for the same.

SunRisers Hyderabad @SunRisers



#OrangeArmy #OrangeOrNothing #IPL2021 Squad Update: Umran Malik, a fast bowler from Jammu & Kashmir, who was with the #Risers as a net bowler, has been added to the squad as a short-term COVID replacement for T Natarajan. Squad Update: Umran Malik, a fast bowler from Jammu & Kashmir, who was with the #Risers as a net bowler, has been added to the squad as a short-term COVID replacement for T Natarajan.



#OrangeArmy #OrangeOrNothing #IPL2021 https://t.co/0erUIJLPgg

Bereaved SRH batter Sherfane Rutherford has returned home

On Thursday, SRH informed that batter Sherfane Rutherford had returned home from the IPL following the death of his father. The youngster was signed as a replacement for Jonny Bairstow, who pulled out of the UAE leg of the 2021 IPL season.

"The SRH family conveys its heartfelt condolences to Sherfane Rutherford and his family on the passing away of his father. Sherfane will be leaving the IPL bio-bubble to be with his family in this difficult hour," a tweet from SRH read.

Rutherford was a key member of the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots franchise, which lifted the CPL 2021 trophy. The left-hander hit three half-centuries and scored 262 runs at a strike rate of 127.18.

Meanwhile, SRH’s poor run in IPL 2021 continued. In the first match of the UAE leg, they went down to Delhi Capitals (DC) by eight wickets. Batting first in the match in Dubai, SRH were restricted to 134 for 9. DC then chased down the target in 17.5 overs.

Also Read

SunRisers Hyderabad @SunRisers



Sherfane will be leaving the IPL bio-bubble to be with his family in this difficult hour.



#OrangeArmy #OrangeOrNothing #IPL2021 The #SRH family conveys its heartfelt condolences to Sherfane Rutherford and his family on the passing away of his father.Sherfane will be leaving the IPL bio-bubble to be with his family in this difficult hour. The #SRH family conveys its heartfelt condolences to Sherfane Rutherford and his family on the passing away of his father.



Sherfane will be leaving the IPL bio-bubble to be with his family in this difficult hour.



#OrangeArmy #OrangeOrNothing #IPL2021 https://t.co/cQTbJD2paK

With seven defeats in eight matches, SRH’s hopes for qualifying for the IPL 2021 playoffs are all but over.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava