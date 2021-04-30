"New tagline - 'Play Bowled'!"- Fans roast RCB after another batting collapse

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) succumbed to their second defeat of the IPL 2021 season, this time against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 34 runs. Virat Kohli's men were comprehensively beaten by an inspired bowling performance from PBKS, with young left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar emerging as a star performer with the ball.

The 25-year-old finished with stunning figures of 3-19, picking up the prized scalps of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers. RCB lost their way after the huge blows and, despite a late flourish, fell way short of the target.

For the second time this season, RCB's weak lower middle-order was exposed. This performance showed their overdependence on star players like Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Maxwell. This weakness has proved that although RCB look formidable on paper, they can come undone if rocked early.

Twitter reacts as Harpreet Brar destroys RCB

RCB fans were disappointed with the way their team's batting capitulated. After the debacle against CSK, this loss against a struggling PBKS side has raised numerous questions about RCB's chances of winning their maiden IPL title this season.

Here's what netizens had to say about RCB's dismal performance:

Tonight’s yours PBKS. Special mention to Harpreet Brar. Three huge wickets and a good stint in bat. Game changer. Also can’t forget Bishnoi’s wickets and that catch! Young guns ruling tonight. But RCBians chin up! We’ll be back. Never lose faith. 😎 #PBKSvRCB #RCB — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) April 30, 2021

Raise both your hands if you are a left arm spinner and you decimated RCB. #RCBvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/H0dvTUzLSA — Manya (@CSKian716) April 30, 2021

RCB's new tagline - Play bowled — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 30, 2021

I might have 999 problems in life beating RCB ain't one pic.twitter.com/SXzhygk0XP — Rahul (@Ittzz_Rahul) April 30, 2021

Ravi Jadeja other day, Harpreet Brar tonight vs #RCB. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 30, 2021

Rcb middle order in today's match🤣#PBKSvRCB pic.twitter.com/ZFgx32dnYL — Mohammed Mubarak Khan Shah Rukh Khan ka fan 👑 (@Mohammedsrkking) April 30, 2021

RCB playing RCB playing

against other against Punjab.

oppositions.#PBKSvRCB pic.twitter.com/2x63RAoGDv — Aadarsh Dixit💞 (@aadarshdixit2) April 30, 2021

Harpreet Brar first 3 IPL wickets:



- Virat Kohli.

- Glenn Maxwell.

- AB De Villiers.



- All 3 in the single game. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 30, 2021

For the First time, Gleen Maxwell has played well for Punjab in last one year. #PBKSvRCB — ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) April 30, 2021

#PBKSvRCB Harpreet Brar after getting Wicket of Kohli, Maxwell and Devilliers in His Debut pic.twitter.com/UcfF6GifWC — Umang😷 (@umangbhavsar164) April 30, 2021

Harpreet Brar when he gets home and empties his pockets tonight..#PBKSvRCB pic.twitter.com/x20WY54P71 — Shaik (@afcSyed) April 30, 2021

The target of 180 was always going to be a challenging one but given the form of RCB's top-order, a good start from Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal could have set their chase up nicely. However, Aussie speedster Riley Meredith removed the in-form southpaw early.

Kohli and Rajat Patidar then consolidated the RCB innings and began to build a platform for the likes of Maxwell and AB de Villiers to explode. But PBKS spinners Ravi Bishnoi and Brar bowled brilliantly and triggered a sensational RCB batting collapse.

The wickets of Kohli and Maxwell off back-to-back balls put PBKS in the driving seat, and AB de Villiers' wicket proved to be the final nail in the RCB coffin. Brar and Bishnoi picked five wickets between them and gave away just 36 runs in 8 overs.

The PBKS side's spirits will be high after a sensational performance against all odds. RCB, on the other hand, will once again have to deal with a familiar problem - their batting depth.