IPL 2021: New Zealand cricketers to be available for the second phase of the tournament

As uncertainty looms over the availability of overseas cricketers in the second half of IPL 2021, New Zealand cricketers have confirmed their participation in the tournament scheduled to take place in the UAE.

Seven Kiwi cricketers are currently contracted with IPL teams, namely Kyle Jamieson, Trent Boult, Kane Williamson, Lockie Ferguson, Jimmy Neesham, Tim Seifert and Finn Allen.

A report in Cricket.com has quoted an IPL franchise official who confirmed the availability of Black Caps players. He said:

“We are much relieved now. BCCI are in talks with English and Australian boards to come to a consensus regarding this. Given April and May are earmarked for the IPL, they are right to raise their own objections but we are now confirmed to witness New Zealand players in action.

The development will certainly bring a sigh of relief to BCCI officials as they continue to dwell over the availability of English and Aussie cricketers during the second phase of the IPL 2021.

As officials continue to reach out to the cricket boards, Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has stated he might not travel to the UAE.

The star player said the revamped IPL 2021 schedule clashes with England's limited-overs tours to Bangladesh and Pakistan ahead of the T20 World Cup.

CWI prepones CPL 2021 schedule to accommodate IPL 2021

In a pleasant move, CWI has preponed the upcoming edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) by two days to avoid overlapping IPL with CPL 2021.

The tournament, originally scheduled to start on August 28, will now occur between August 26 and September 15. All 33 games will be played at Warner Park in St Kitts and Nevis.

CWI President Ricky Skerritt has engaged with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) in talks for a tweaked CPL schedule to accommodate the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL).



The IPL-bound cricketers will shift from the CPL bubble to the IPL 2021 bubble in the UAE and thus will require no formal isolation and can train from the day of joining.

