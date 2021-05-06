IPL 2021: New Zealand’s Test contingent to depart for UK on May 11, Trent Boult to return home

The New Zealand contingent for the Test series to be held in England in June will leave India for the UK on May 11, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed on Thursday. Kiwi pacer Trent Boult, though, will return to New Zealand briefly to visit his family and is set to miss the start of the Test series.

Kane Williamson, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Santner and physio Tommy Simsek, who were all part of IPL 2021 in India, will be placed in a mini-bubble in New Delhi till they fly to the UK. Foreign contingents, who were part of the now-suspended IPL 2021, are being sent back home as per the existing rules in various countries with regards to travellers from India.

Boult will spend a week at home with his family and train at Mt Maunganui before departing for the UK in early June. Apart from the left-arm seamer, trainer Chris Donaldson, who was with Kolkata Knight Riders, will also return to New Zealand for a brief visit to his family before joining the Test squad in England.

Meanwhile, the New Zealand-bound contingent will also depart for New Delhi tomorrow on a chartered flight. They are likely to arrive in Auckland on Saturday, where they'll have to isolate as per protocols.

After the two-match Test series against England, New Zealand will stay in the UK and take on India in the inaugural World Test Championship final. The summit clash is scheduled to be played in Southampton from June 18-22.

According to EspnCricinfo, Trent Boult will return to New Zealand instead of going to UK with other test players and could possibly miss the test series vs England. But he will be available for World Test Championship Final. — Neelabh (@CricNeelabh) May 6, 2021

New Zealand Cricket chief backs Trent Boult’s decision to fly home

New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White has backed the decision of Boult and Donaldson to return home for a brief period instead of flying to England with the rest of the Test squad. White said in an official release in this regard:

"We're completely supportive of Chris and Trent taking the opportunity to see their families before heading to the UK. They've always been the consummate professionals, and we're more than happy to accommodate these arrangements. We've worked closely with the BCCI and the IPL franchises on the various departure strategies, and we're very appreciative of their support during what is, clearly, a very challenging time."

White also thanked the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for accommodating the early arrival of members of the New Zealand Test contingent in India. White added:

“Were also very grateful to the England and Wales Cricket Board for accommodating the early arrival of the four members of the Test squad currently in India."

Meanwhile, the other members of the Test squad, who are in New Zealand, will depart for England on May 16 and 17.

The BCCI would like to thank everyone involved in organising IPL 2021 even in these extremely difficult times.



A special thanks to our fans without whom this would not have been possible.



We urge everyone to stay safe and take care. 🙏🙏#VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/4Uh1zOAIjn — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 5, 2021

IPL 2021 was halted indefinitely on Tuesday, as COVID-19 cases started rising in the bio-bubble.