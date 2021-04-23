IPL 2021: “One of the top 4 needs to get a big score” - RR team director Kumar Sangakkara

Rajasthan Royals (RR)'s director of cricket, Kumar Sangakkara has said that the top four of the batting unit needs to come up with better performances for the team.

Batting first after losing the toss against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), RR crumbled to 43 for 4 in the eighth over. Although they recovered to post 177 for 9 on the board, that was nowhere near enough, as RCB romped home with ten wickets to spare.

RR’s loss on Thursday was their third in four games. At a virtual press conference, Kumar Sangakkara observed that it is important for the team to adapt according to the situation. Responding to a Sportskeeda query on RR’s frequent batting collapses, Kumar Sangakkara opined:

“I think it is really about playing the situation that you are in and taking good options that basically play to the batsman’s strengths. If you are batting out in the middle, and certain fields are set, depending on whether the wicket is flat or not, there are certain options that you take that are basically more in your control than an out-and-out risk. That is more the balance and not really curbing your natural instincts to play strokes and score runs. The whole thing about T20 is about having that intent to score. If the ball is not in that area, then you try and rotate the strike, respect the good balls.”

Speaking specifically on RR's performance against RCB, Kumar Sangakkara said:

“Today was a game of two halves. We struggled through that first 6-7 overs. Then, in the next 13 overs, after having lost a lot of wickets, we still managed to get 177. So you see the ability there, you just need to build those partnerships. One of the top four needs to get a big score.”

Need to get a lot better in executing our game plans: Kumar Sangakkara

RR began their IPL 2021 campaign on a losing note, going down to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by four runs, despite a Sanju Samson century. They recovered to defeat Delhi Capitals (DC) but lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and RCB in their next two games.

Reflecting on where RR are going wrong, Kumar Sangakkara said:

“I think it is overall performance really. You have to tie together really good performances with both the bat and the ball. And back that up with some really good fielding. Unfortunately, we had a game that we nearly chased down, a game that should have gone quite easily; we made it tight in the next game. Then we were outplayed in the next two. Today as well, we were completely outplayed by RCB. We’ve got to put that into context.”

Kumar Sangakkara continued in this regard:

“We can’t have perfect games, but we need to get a lot better in executing our game plans and keep our self-belief and self-confidence going. There are really good pitches out there. Really good opportunities for batsmen to score runs. It has been tough on bowlers to manage those totals and keep batsmen in check. We need to match the other sides in that intensity.”

Sanju Samson and co. will next play the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mumbai on Saturday (April 24).