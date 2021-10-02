IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after MI vs DC match (updated)

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain KL Rahul continues to head the IPL 2021 Orange Cap leaderboard after the match between the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals (DC). Delhi opener Shikhar Dhawan had an opportunity to overtake Rahul, but the southpaw could only score eight runs against MI.

The difference between Dhawan and Rahul is of 27 runs. Both batters will play a minimum of two matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League season.

Speaking of the solitary change that happened in the Top 10 of the IPL 2021 Orange Cap leaderboard, DC captain Rishabh Pant is now in tenth position after his 26-run knock against MI. Pant (337 runs) has two more runs than his teammate Prithvi Shaw (335 runs). Shaw managed only six runs against MI and dropped out of the Top 10.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL 2021 Stats | IPL Schedule

Avesh Khan became the second bowler to touch the 20-wicket mark in IPL 2021 (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Delhi Capitals pacer Avesh Khan tightened his grip over second position on the IPL 2021 Purple Cap leaderboard by taking a three-wicket haul against the Mumbai Indians. Khan dismissed Hardik Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Rohit Sharma to take his overall tally to 21 wickets.

Meanwhile, MI's Jasprit Bumrah scalped the wicket of Shimron Hetmyer and overtook PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh. There were no other changes in the Top 10, with Rahul Chahar remaining at number nine after missing the match against DC.

Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad are in action in IPL 2021 right now

Also Read

The second match of today's double-header features the Rajasthan Royals and the Chennai Super Kings.

RR won the toss and decided to bowl first. Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad, two batters present in the Top 10 of the IPL 2021 Orange Cap leaderboard, have opened the innings for CSK in Abu Dhabi.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win the Orange Cap in IPL 2021? Shikhar Dhawan KL Rahul 7 votes so far