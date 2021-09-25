IPL 2021: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after RCB vs CSK match (updated)

The big IPL 2021 battle between the Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore ended in the favor of MS Dhoni's team. Chasing 157 to win, the Super Kings reached the target with six wickets and 11 balls in hand.

CSK's Faf du Plessis became the third batter to complete 350 runs in the 2021 Indian Premier League season during the match against RCB. The South African star scored 31 runs off 26 deliveries and took his overall tally to 351 runs.

His opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad amassed 38 runs off 26 deliveries and attained fifth position on the IPL 2021 Orange Cap leaderboard. RCB's Devdutt Padikkal overtook the likes of Rohit Sharma, Sanju Samson and Rahul Tripathi in the race to the Orange Cap by scoring 70 runs. Padikkal now has 287 runs to his name in eight innings.

Harshal Patel picked up his first wicket of IPL 2021 UAE leg against Chennai Super Kings (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)" height="367" width="800" /> Harshal Patel picked up his first wicket of IPL 2021 UAE leg against Chennai Super Kings (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

IPL 2021 Purple Cap holder Harshal Patel retained the top spot, adding two wickets to his tally. Patel dismissed the duo of Moeen Ali and Ambati Rayudu in the match against CSK.

Meanwhile, CSK's Deepak Chahar climbed to eighth position by taking one wicket against Bangalore. Chahar now has the same number of wickets (11) in IPL 2021 as Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan, Rahul Chahar and Prasidh Krishna.

Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul will be in action during the first double-header of IPL 2021

The top two batters on the IPL 2021 Orange Cap leaderboard, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan, will be in action during the double-header later today. Dhawan will represent the Delhi Capitals in their battle against the Rajasthan Royals.

And in the second match of the day, KL Rahul will lead the Punjab Kings against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. It will be interesting to see which player owns the Orange Cap at the end of the night.

